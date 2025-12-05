Eurovision hit by boycotts over allowing Israel to compete

Four countries withdrew from the Eurovision Song Contest after organisers opted against voting on Israel's future participation, allowing the country to take part in next year's event.

Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands all announced they would boycott Eurovision, the world's largest live music competition, over the decision. Iceland said it was considering its position.

Widespread opposition to the war in Gaza had led to mounting calls for Israel to be excluded from the annual contest. There were suspicions, too, about the manipulation of the voting system to favour Israel at last year's event.

But the European Broadcasting Union said after a meeting in Geneva that there was “clear support” among members for reforms introduced to “reinforce trust and protect neutrality”.

“A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place,” the EBU said.

Moments after the organisation released its statement, public broadcasters in Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Slovenia, who had all backed Israel's exclusion, said their countries would not take part next year.

“The situation in Gaza, despite the ceasefire and the approval of the peace process, and the use of the contest for political goals by Israel, makes it increasingly difficult to keep Eurovision a neutral cultural event,” said Alfonso Morales, secretary general of Spain's RTVE.

Ireland's RTE said its participation would be “unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk”.

A demonstrator holding a sign that says 'Boycott Israel' participates in a rally in solidarity with Palestine, in Paris. EPA

Avrotros, a radio and TV broadcaster in the Netherlands, said Dutch involvement at next year's event “cannot be reconciled with the public values that are fundamental to our organisation”. Slovenian broadcaster RTV said it was pulling out of the competition “on behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza”.

Icelandic broadcaster RUV said on its website that its board "will discuss on Wednesday whether Iceland will participate in the competition next year, despite Israel's participation". Iceland has previously threatened to withdraw from the contest.

Voter manipulation

Belgium and Finland also said they were considering a boycott over the situation in Gaza, where the Israeli military has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians since the Hamas-led attacks that started the conflict on October 7, 2023.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed the EBU decision and said his country “deserves to be represented on every stage around the world”. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also welcomed the news in a post on X. “I am ashamed of those countries that chose to boycott a music competition like Eurovision because of Israel's participation,” he wrote.

In the run-up to the meeting, held behind closed doors and under tight security in Geneva, EBU members appeared divided on the issue, with Israel winning support notably from Germany.

“Israel is part of Eurovision just as Germany is part of Europe,” German Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer was quoted as saying by the Bild newspaper.

A billboard in Times Square condemns Israel's actions in Gaza. Reuters

Eurovision voting arrangements came under scrutiny after Israel's Yuval Raphael, a survivor of Hamas attacks, surged into second place after the public vote at the contest this year.

Similar concerns about voter manipulation were raised in the previous year, when Israel's Eden Golan rose to fifth place despite lacklustre scoring from national juries.

Eurovision entries are scored first by professional juries, then the public by phone, text or online, which often radically alters the leader board. Countries cannot vote for their own entry, but Avrotros accused Israel of “proven interference” this year by lobbying the public overseas to vote for the country's entry.

