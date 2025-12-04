Eurovision members debate call to boycott Israel

Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest will be debated at a two-day meeting of member broadcasters in Geneva starting on Thursday, following calls to exclude the country over its Gaza war tactics.

Countries including Iceland, Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands have threatened in recent months to pull out of the 2026 contest if Israel takes part.

Others, such as Belgium, Finland and Sweden, have also indicated they are considering a boycott.

In justifying its decision, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS cited a “serious violation of press freedom” by Israel in Gaza as it has refused to allow journalists into the Strip.

It also accused Israel of “proven interference … during the last edition of the Song Contest” – in which it came second – by lobbying people overseas to vote for it.

Ireland's RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst said in September it would be "unconscionable" for Israel to take part given the "ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza" as well as the "targeted killing of journalists in Gaza and the denial of access to international journalists to the territory".

Israeli fans cheer their entry Yuval Raphael after she performed at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, in May. AP

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the competition, had planned to convene member broadcasters in November for a vote on the issue.

But a few days after the October 10 announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the EBU postponed a decision until its ordinary general assembly on December 4 and 5.

Then last month, in an apparent bid to avoid a contentious vote, the EBU announced that it had changed its voting rules to address members' concerns and to strengthen “trust and transparency”.

During this week's meeting, broadcasters will be asked to consider whether the new measures are sufficient or whether they still wish to see a vote on Israel's participation.

The European Broadcasting Union in Geneva will be holding a debate and possibly a vote on Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2026. Reuters

Boycott calls

ORF, the public broadcaster in Austria, which will host the 2026 contest, has expressed hope that a consensus can be reached so it can host “as many participants as possible”.

But other broadcasters have suggested the new EBU measures are insufficient.

Iceland's RUV said last week it would call for Israel to be expelled before determining its own participation in the 2026 contest.

Spain's public broadcaster reaffirmed its intention to boycott the competition if Israel is allowed to take part.

“Israel has politically used the contest, has tried to influence the outcome, and has not been sanctioned for this conduct,” said RTVE president Jose Pablo Lopez.

Slovenia's public broadcaster, which has previously said it would boycott the event "due to the genocide in Gaza", is also set to snub the contest, judging from a budget passed last week that included no funds for participation.

But if at the EBU General Assembly “there is a vote on whether Israel should or should not participate at the Eurovision contest, and, if the result is that they do not participate, then we would propose … to participate”, said RTV Slovenija chief Natalija Gorscak.

The EBU rule changes came after the Israeli acts at the past two contests received little backing from professional juries but a surge of support from the public vote.

That catapulted Eden Golan from the depths of the jury rankings to fifth place in Malmo, Sweden in 2024, and Yuval Raphael to second place in Basel, Switzerland, this year.

If Israel is excluded, it would not be the first time a broadcaster has been barred.

Russia was excluded following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while Belarus was excluded a year earlier after the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The biog Name: Shamsa Hassan Safar Nationality: Emirati Education: Degree in emergency medical services at Higher Colleges of Technology Favourite book: Between two hearts- Arabic novels Favourite music: Mohammed Abdu and modern Arabic songs Favourite way to spend time off: Family visits and spending time with friends

Januzaj's club record Manchester United 50 appearances, 5 goals Borussia Dortmund (loan) 6 appearances, 0 goals Sunderland (loan) 25 appearances, 0 goals

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Fifa%20World%20Cup%20Qatar%202022%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFirst%20match%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2020%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%2016%20round%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%203%20to%206%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuarter-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%209%20and%2010%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2013%20and%2014%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2018%3C%2Fp%3E%0A