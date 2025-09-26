Broadcasters to vote on Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2026 after boycott threats

Israel could face expulsion from the Eurovision song contest, after the organising body confirmed it would hold an online vote on its participation in November.
One of the world's largest live music events, reaching more than 200 million viewers around the world, Eurovision is owned and operated by the European Broadcasting Union.
In a letter sent to participating broadcasters on Thursday, EBU president Delphine Ernotte Cunci wrote there was an “unprecedented diversity of views” on Israel’s participation in Eurovision, and the issue required “a broader democratic basis”.
“We can confirm that a letter has been sent from the executive board of the European Broadcasting Union to directors general of all our members informing them that a vote on participation in the Eurovision song contest 2026 will take place at an extraordinary meeting of the EBU’s general assembly to be held online in early November,” the EBU said.
Several European broadcasters, including those from Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia, have threatened to withdraw from the next Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to compete.
Russia was banned from the competition in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine, but Israel – a four-time winner since debuting in 1973 – has continued to take part despite controversy. Both last year’s contest in Malmo and this year’s in Basel saw pro-Palestine protests outside the arenas.
Eurovision, which is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary, features country members of the EBU.
The 2026 competition is set to take place in Vienna, after Austria's JJ won this year's competition.
Political divisions have clouded the contest over the years, but more so since 2023 following the war in Gaza.
Israel’s 2024 entry, October Rain by Eden Golan, was considered to be too political by EBU officials, which led to a change in lyrics as well as the song being renamed Hurricane.
Similar to last year, demonstrations calling for Israel to be banned from the competition were held outside this year's venue in Basel, Switzerland.
This year's Israeli contestant, Yuval Raphael, placed second after JJ narrowly beat her during the final round of voting.
The Austrian-Filipino singer, who grew up in Dubai, stoked debate when he said he was “disappointed to see Israel still participating” in the competition, telling Spanish daily El Pais: “I would like Eurovision to be held without Israel in Vienna next year.”
