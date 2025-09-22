Palestinian flag flies above London mission after historic recognition

Palestinian diplomats in London raised their nation's flag on Monday to mark the UK's recognition of Palestine and declared it a crucial step on the "long march towards justice, liberation and sovereignty".

Government ministers, MPs and the capital's diplomatic corps gathered to congratulate the incumbent envoy Husam Zomlot, alongside members of the Palestinian community in London.

"In the same capital of the Balfour declaration, after more than a century of ongoing denial, dispossession and erasure, the UK government has finally taken the long overdue step of recognising the state of Palestine," he said, flanked by the UK's Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney.

"International recognition is more than just a diplomatic gesture. It is an acknowledgement that Palestine has always, always, been a land with a people," Mr Zomlot said. He thanked the "millions" in Britain who had been marching in the streets "who turned London into the epicentre of the movement for Palestine" and who "chose principles over politics".

"We will always remember how you stood by our side, on the right side of history," he said. "To my people, the great and proud Palestinian people in Gaza, in Jerusalem, in Jenin, in the refugee camps, in exile, this moment belongs to you."

He said the mission will be officially considered an embassy after some "legal and bureaucratic work" is completed. To cheers, he held aloft a plaque reading "The Embassy of the State of Palestine", which will be placed on the building.

Mr Falconer acknowledged that recognition would "not end the suffering" in Gaza. "This is not only an endorsement of the vision of two states, it is a rejection of extremism on both sides," he said.

Husam Zomlot lifts the new plaque of the embassy of the state of Palestine. Getty Images

It was also a "tool" to empower those negotiating for two states, he added. He called on Hamas to disarm. People shouted "shame on you" and "stop arming Israel" while Mr Falconer was speaking.

Mr Swinney agreed that further sanctions on Israel were needed. He also called for the UK to join South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and commit to executing International Criminal Court arrest warrants.

"I have been clear that the UK's recognition of the state of Palestine should have been unconditional, but this decision goes some way towards acknowledging the UK's solemn and historic responsibility towards all peoples of the region,” he said.

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney at the flag-raising ceremony. Getty Images

"While this announcement is welcome news, this is just the first step towards establishing the two-state solution,” he added. "I urge the UK government to take further action to accelerate peace including continuing to call for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of free-flowing aid.

"The international community must use all its energy to persuade and pressurise Israel to end the violence and return to a peace process. A two-state solution is the only option that can provide peace, prosperity and security for both the state of Palestine and the state of Israel. Hamas must play no role in the future of the Palestinian state."

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

