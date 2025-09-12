Andrew Schulz, Zakir Khan and Joanne McNally join Mo Amer for Dubai Comedy Festival – here's the full line-up

Dubai Comedy Festival has announced its complete line-up for 2025, confirming a record 50 shows across 11 days in October. The latest names to be finalised include American comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz and Canadian comic Hassan Phills, who will make his UAE debut. Meanwhile, a fourth and final performance of Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer has been added due to public demand.

The festival, returning for its seventh turn from October 2 to 12, will take place across cultural venues including Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena and the theatres at Mall of the Emirates. The annual showcase has become a key fixture in Dubai’s events calendar, drawing international stars and regional favourites.

Schulz is one of the most provocative comedians working today. Known for his sharp delivery and willingness to tackle taboo topics, he has gained a global following through both stand-up and digital platforms. His podcast Flagrant, co-hosted by Akaash Singh, Mark Gagnon and AlexxMedia, has built a huge following of fans of unfiltered comedy, blending cultural commentary with unpredictable humour.

At the Coca-Cola Arena on October 7, Schulz will present a live taping of the show that combines stand-up sets, guest appearances and podcast banter. Tickets start at Dh295 and the performance, in English, is restricted to audiences aged 16 and above.

Comedian Mo Amer will perform four shows in Dubai in October. AFP

A few days before that, on October 4, Phills will bring his unique brand of interactive comedy to Coca-Cola Arena. He is considered one of the fastest-rising comedians on the Canadian circuit, recently starring in The Office Movers on streaming platform Crave. Tickets start at Dh195.

Among the festival’s most anticipated returns is Amer, who has become a household name thanks to his Netflix specials and acclaimed series Mo. Born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents and raised in Houston, Amer has built a career on weaving stories of identity, family and migration into his stand-up, balancing humour with poignancy.

Organisers have added a fourth and final show to Amer's two-day Dubai Opera schedule, which will take place on October 9 and 10. The shows promise a mix of new material reflecting on fatherhood and fame, delivered with Amer’s signature blend of candour and charm. Tickets start at 295.

Pakistani comedian Abbas Bukhari will perform two shows at the Playhouse Studio Theatre in Mall of the Emirates on October 4 and 5. Celebrated for his nostalgic and personal reflections on desi life, his stand-up special Small Talk is part comedic memoir, part cultural love letter, recalling awkward school days, friendships, marriage and the nuances of middle-class life in Jhang, Pakistan. Both shows are priced at Dh150.

American comedian Tom Segura will open the event. Photo: Dubai Comedy Festival

Other performers include US comic Tom Segura (October 2), celebrated for his Netflix specials and acclaimed podcast Your Mom’s House; Iranian-British veteran Omid Djalili (October 5); Irish comedian Joanne McNally (October 7); and Indian comedian Zakir Khan (October 12), known for his hilarious take on modern Indian society.

The programme also highlights rising international talents such as musical comedian Jay (October 6), who blends live music with stand-up; French-Algerian comic Redouane Bougheraba (October 12); and Palestinian-American satirist Amer Zahr (October 11).

Canadian-Lebanese newcomer John Achkar (October 11) and Russian comic Ivan Abramov (October 12) will also perform, while the Arabic improv group 3a Ka3ba (October 12) will present a regional flavour that connects with local audiences. Children and teenagers will also get a selection of age-appropriate shows running throughout the festival.

Dubai Comedy Festival tickets are now available online for all shows

