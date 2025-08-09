Riyadh Season 2025: Comedy festival with Dave Chappelle, WWE Royal Rumble, Boulevard World and more

Blockbuster comedians, tennis champions, wrestling stars and concerts featuring regional artists are part of the upcoming Riyadh Season 2025.

Running from October to March, the seasonal festival in the Saudi capital will take place across venues throughout the city, with programming spanning entertainment, sport, culture, food and retail.

Launched in 2019, the festival is now a major attraction, hosting exclusive events and steadily expanding its offerings.

While the full programme is yet to be revealed, Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, said the season’s concert line-up will have “a strong presence of Saudi and Gulf content, in addition to a notable participation of Syrian artists in theatrical performances and concerts”.

With more to be announced soon on Riyadh Season’s social media channels, here is what we know so far about the event.

1. Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and more to headline comedy festival

Kevin Hart returns to the region with a headline performance at the inaugural Riyadh Comedy FestivaL. AFP

Could this be the best comedy festival line-up of the year?

Launching as the official prelude to the festival from September 26 to October 9, it will involve more than 50 international and regional comedians performing across venues at Boulevard City, one of Riyadh’s main entertainment districts.

With the line-up still to be fully revealed, some of the names already confirmed are Dave Chappelle (date to be revealed soon); Kevin Hart (September 28); Russell Peters (October 2 to 4); Louis C.K. (October 6); Sebastian Maniscalco (October 9); Chris Tucker (October 2) and Aziz Ansari (September 28).

2. WWE Royal Rumble and Benavidez – Yarde fight

WWE’s Royal Rumble will make its international debut in Riyadh this January. Getty Images

WWE’s Royal Rumble will take place this January at King Saud University Stadium. It will be the first time that the marquee event, which is broadcast live and watched by millions, is held outside the US. Exact dates are to be announced soon. Boxing fans can also look forward to The Ring IV on November 22 at ANB Arena in Boulevard City, featuring a headline bout between David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde, alongside three additional world title fights.

3. Boulevard World returns more than a dozen cultural zones

The Turkish pavilion at Boulevard World. Photo: Riyadh Season The Iran pavilion has been a hit at Boulevard World. Photo: Riyadh Season The colourful Africa pavilion at Boulevard World. Photo: Riyadh Season The Egyptian zone has a replica of the Giza pyramids. All photos: Riyadh Season The Egyptian zone takes it cues from the country's rich history Al Sham has a market selling fresh produce from the Levant Boulevard World in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has reopened for another year, part off the city-wide festival Riyadh Season A replica of the Arc de Triomphe in France Hollywood vibes in the US The Mayan civilisation is highlighted in Mexico Spanish folk tradition on display in Boulevard World The India zone, with replica Taj Mahal, live concert stage and digital large screens is one of Boulevard World's most colourful spaces The Italian zone is inspired by the coastal city of Venice The energy of a Moroccan medina is channelled at Boulevard World Serenity is found in Greece Japan is a feast for the senses China has an open-air market selling traditional arts and crafts Boulevard World is part of the city-wide festival Riyadh Season

A bigger Boulevard World is on the horizon as part of Riyadh Season, with organisers confirming an expanded layout.

As in previous years, culture remains at the heart of the sprawling entertainment zone, with more than a dozen country pavilions set to return – each offering food, performances and crafts from across the globe, in a format reminiscent of Dubai’s Global Village.

With the 2023 site reportedly stretching 1.2km – and last year’s capacity increased by 30 per cent – the venue is massive, featuring attractions such as a life-size replica of the Egyptian pyramids.

A three-minute cable car will once again connect Boulevard World to Boulevard City – the adjacent hub for live entertainment and fine dining.

While specific dates are yet to be announced, the zone is expected to open daily throughout the winter.

4. Khaleeji artists and Saudi theatre take the spotlight

Saudi singer Mohammed Abdo previously performed as part of Riyadh Season. Photo: Dubai Tourism

Riyadh Season 2025 will place a strong emphasis on Gulf and Syrian performers across its music and theatre programming.

While an official line-up is yet to be announced, organisers can be expected to schedule performances by Khaleeji pop-stars and traditional music ensembles across multiple zones. On the theatre front, new Saudi plays are likely to be shown in venues such as Boulevard City and Al Suwaidi Park.

International acts may still appear in limited categories – including sport and comedy, but the cultural focus this year will remain regional.

5. Top zones to visit: Via Riyadh, Boulevard City and more

The Groves combines open-air dining, artisanal shops and cultural programming during Riyadh Season. AFP

Riyadh Season is spread across various areas of the city in 14 themed zones, each offering its own distinct atmosphere and tailored programme. While Boulevard City and Boulevard World remain the major drawcards, several other zones are worth a visit.

Via Riyadh caters to luxury seekers with high-end retail and fine dining outlets. The Groves, styled like a European riverside town, features food vendors and evening cultural events. At Souq Al Awaleen, visitors can browse an open-air market selling oud, textiles, cookware and traditional clothing. Some zones are ticketed, others free to enter.

6. Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sinner to compete at Riyadh’s Six Kings Slam

Novak Djokovic is among six top tennis players confirmed for the Six Kings Slam. AFP

Half a dozen tennis champions will hit the courts as part of The Six Kings Slam championship, running at ANB Arena from October 15 and 18. The exhibition event features six top-ranked players: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper. Tickets will go on sale soon.

.

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

UAE%20set%20for%20Scotland%20series %3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20will%20host%20Scotland%20for%20a%20three-match%20T20I%20series%20at%20the%20Dubai%20International%20Stadium%20next%20month.%3Cbr%3EThe%20two%20sides%20will%20start%20their%20Cricket%20World%20Cup%20League%202%20campaigns%20with%20a%20tri-series%20also%20involving%20Canada%2C%20starting%20on%20January%2029.%3Cbr%3EThat%20series%20will%20be%20followed%20by%20a%20bilateral%20T20%20series%20on%20March%2011%2C%2013%20and%2014.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 630bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh810,000

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Tree of Hell Starring: Raed Zeno, Hadi Awada, Dr Mohammad Abdalla Director: Raed Zeno Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

500 People from Gaza enter France 115 Special programme for artists 25 Evacuation of injured and sick

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Other acts on the Jazz Garden bill Sharrie Williams

The American singer is hugely respected in blues circles due to her passionate vocals and songwriting. Born and raised in Michigan, Williams began recording and touring as a teenage gospel singer. Her career took off with the blues band The Wiseguys. Such was the acclaim of their live shows that they toured throughout Europe and in Africa. As a solo artist, Williams has also collaborated with the likes of the late Dizzy Gillespie, Van Morrison and Mavis Staples.

Lin Rountree

An accomplished smooth jazz artist who blends his chilled approach with R‘n’B. Trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, Rountree formed his own band in 2004. He has also recorded with the likes of Kem, Dwele and Conya Doss. He comes to Dubai on the back of his new single Pass The Groove, from his forthcoming 2018 album Stronger Still, which may follow his five previous solo albums in cracking the top 10 of the US jazz charts.

Anita Williams

Dubai-based singer Anita Williams will open the night with a set of covers and swing, jazz and blues standards that made her an in-demand singer across the emirate. The Irish singer has been performing in Dubai since 2008 at venues such as MusicHall and Voda Bar. Her Jazz Garden appearance is career highlight as she will use the event to perform the original song Big Blue Eyes, the single from her debut solo album, due for release soon.

Veil (Object Lessons)

Rafia Zakaria

​​​​​​​Bloomsbury Academic

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Teri%20Baaton%20Mein%20Aisa%20Uljha%20Jiya %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amit%20Joshi%20and%20Aradhana%20Sah%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECast%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shahid%20Kapoor%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%2C%20Dharmendra%2C%20Dimple%20Kapadia%2C%20Rakesh%20Bedi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Fresh faces in UAE side Khalifa Mubarak (24) An accomplished centre-back, the Al Nasr defender’s progress has been hampered in the past by injury. With not many options in central defence, he would bolster what can be a problem area. Ali Salmeen (22) Has been superb at the heart of Al Wasl’s midfield these past two seasons, with the Dubai club flourishing under manager Rodolfo Arrubarrena. Would add workrate and composure to the centre of the park. Mohammed Jamal (23) Enjoyed a stellar 2016/17 Arabian Gulf League campaign, proving integral to Al Jazira as the capital club sealed the championship for only a second time. A tenacious and disciplined central midfielder. Khalfan Mubarak (22) One of the most exciting players in the UAE, the Al Jazira playmaker has been likened in style to Omar Abdulrahman. Has minimal international experience already, but there should be much more to come. Jassim Yaqoub (20) Another incredibly exciting prospect, the Al Nasr winger is becoming a regular contributor at club level. Pacey, direct and with an eye for goal, he would provide the team’s attack an extra dimension.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

Fifa%20World%20Cup%20Qatar%202022%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFirst%20match%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2020%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%2016%20round%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%203%20to%206%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuarter-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%209%20and%2010%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2013%20and%2014%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2018%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Voy!%20Voy!%20Voy! %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Omar%20Hilal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Farrag%2C%20Bayoumi%20Fouad%2C%20Nelly%20Karim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

CRICKET%20WORLD%20CUP%20LEAGUE%202 %3Cp%3EMannofield%2C%20Aberdeen%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAll%20matches%20start%20at%202pm%20UAE%20time%20and%20will%20be%20broadcast%20on%20icc.tv%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20fixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EWednesday%2C%20Aug%2010%20%E2%80%93%20Scotland%20v%20UAE%3Cbr%3EThursday%2C%20Aug%2011%20-%20UAE%20v%20United%20States%3Cbr%3ESaturday%2C%20Aug%2014%20%E2%80%93%20Scotland%20v%20UAE%3Cbr%3EMonday%2C%20Aug%2015%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20United%20States%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20squad%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAhmed%20Raza%20(captain)%2C%20Chirag%20Suri%2C%20Muhammad%20Waseem%2C%20Vriitya%20Aravind%2C%20CP%20Rizwan%2C%20Basil%20Hameed%2C%20Rohan%20Mustafa%2C%20Zawar%20Farid%2C%20Kashif%20Daud%2C%20Karthik%20Meiyappan%2C%20Zahoor%20Khan%2C%20Junaid%20Siddique%2C%20Sabir%20Ali%2C%20Alishan%20Sharafu%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETable%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20(top%20three%20teams%20advance%20directly%20to%20the%202023%20World%20Cup%20Qualifier)%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Oman%2036%2021%2013%201%201%2044%3Cbr%3E2.%20Scotland%2024%2016%206%200%202%2034%3Cbr%3E3.%20UAE%2022%2012%208%201%201%2026%3Cbr%3E--%3Cbr%3E4.%20Namibia%2018%209%209%200%200%2018%3Cbr%3E5.%20United%20States%2024%2011%2012%201%200%2023%3Cbr%3E6.%20Nepal%2020%208%2011%201%200%2017%3Cbr%3E7.%20Papua%20New%20Guinea%2020%201%2019%200%200%202%3C%2Fp%3E%0A