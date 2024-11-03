Amer Zahr, a comedian and community activist in Dearborn, Michigan, is running for the local school board this year and has endorsed third-party candidate Jill Stein for president. Ahmed Issawi / The National
Amer Zahr, a comedian and community activist in Dearborn, Michigan, is running for the local school board this year and has endorsed third-party candidate Jill Stein for president. Ahmed Issawi / The Show more

News

US

'Between someone that kills you, or insults you': Arab Americans face tough choice this election

In Dearborn, Michigan, many have rallied around third-party candidate Jill Stein

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Dearborn, Michigan

November 03, 2024