Top 64 concerts and events coming to UAE in 2025 and 2026, from Linkin Park to Katy Perry

Rock, rap, opera and a hit musical are some of the exciting performances coming to the UAE over the next few months.

A host of global names will take centre stage, from pop stars Katy Perry, Post Malone and Elissa, to hip-hop star Travis Scott, classic metal stalwarts Metallica and British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart.

Dubai Comedy Festival will continue to bring the laughs, with stand-up shows featuring Zakir Khan and Morgan Jay.

Here, The National rounds up the live events to look forward to.

1. Ramy Sabry and Maha Ftouni: August 30 at Dubai World Trade Centre

The Egyptian pop star brings his romantic ballads and pop hits to Dubai, performing favourites including Ahy Sah and Ana Bahebak. The evening will also feature Lebanese singer Maha Ftouni.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh165

2. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Shazman Ali Khan: August 30 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Pakistani singer and Qawwali music maestro's annual shows at the venue have become a hot ticket over the last few years due to the quality of the musicianship and extensive body of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's work.

Nephew of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rahat worked with an eclectic list of musicians including Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder on the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning 1995 film Dead Man Walking as well as 2002’s The Four Feathers. He will be joined by his son, Shazman.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh150

3. Haitham Yousif: September 5 at Dubai Opera

The Iraqi crooner, known as the King of Love among his fan base, will showcase three decades of romantic balladry. Expect renditions of Ah Law Aeruf Ashbik, Asaal Ena and Kul Ma Ahebak Akthar.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

4. Kostcon 2025 – Korean OST Concert: September 5 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Hear the favourite theme songs from K-dramas performed by six K-pop artists – from Lyn, Kim Bum Soo, K.Will, Soyou, Heize and Lee Mujin – in a concert celebrating the emotional soundtracks that defined the genre.

Show starts at 7pm; tickets from Dh199

5. Sofronio Vasquez: September 6 at Dubai World Trade Centre

The Filipino singer, who made history as the first Asian male winner of The Voice USA earlier this year, makes his Dubai debut with a concert of originals and classic covers that laid the path to his victory in the US talent show.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh299

6. Harry Potter Film Concert Series: September 6 and 7 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Relive the magic and splendour of the family classics Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets as they’re screened in high definition on a towering 40-foot screen, accompanied by a live performance from the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. The ensemble brings John Williams’ unforgettable score to life in a spellbinding cinematic experience.

Shows start at 7.30pm (September 6) and 3pm (September 7); tickets from Dh120

7. AP Dhillon: September 7 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Punjabi hip-hop star AP Dhillon is returning to the UAE this year. AP Dhillon / Instagram

The popular Indian-Canadian artist returns to Coca-Cola Arena after selling out the venue in February 2024, bringing his signature blend of Punjabi traditional and international pop music flair.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh345

8. Dionela: September 14 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Filipino R&B singer Dionela brings his ongoing The Grace World Tour to Dubai in September, along with special guest Jay-R. He'll perform hits including Marilag and Oksihina.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh295

9. La Boheme: September 18 to 20 at Dubai Opera

The Hungarian State Opera presents Puccini’s masterpiece La Boheme, a romantic tale of art, love and loss featuring the popular arias Che gelida manina and Quando m'en vo.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh240

10. Swan Lake: September 25 to 28 at Dubai Opera

Celebrated as one of the most famous ballet classics and set to Tchaikovsky's legendary score, Swan Lake has been wowing audiences since 1877. Presented by the Hungarian National Ballet is a fairy tale about Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette whose love is undermined by a sorcerer’s curse.

Shows start at 8pm (September 25, 26, 27), 2pm (September 27 and 28) and 7pm (September 28); tickets from Dh240

11. Candlelight, Queen vs Abba: September 27 at Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

A string ensemble will conjure the magic and thrills of hits by Queen (Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You) and Abba classics (Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia) amid an intimate circular stage in the desert resort. The show is part of the Candlelight concert series, where popular songs are reinterpreted in refined settings surrounded by candlelight.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh200

12. Najwa Karam: September 30 at Dubai Opera

The Lebanese pop star returns to the intimate Dubai Opera stage for a high-energy set blending her husky vocals with Levant folk and Arabic pop hits, including favourites Ma Fi Noum and Maghroumeh, as well as songs from her new album Halet Tawari’.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

13. Marwan Khoury and Faya Younan: October 1 at Dubai Opera

Lebanese hit-maker Marwan Khoury graces the Dubai Opera stage with his lush, romantic ballads, including beloved favourites like Kel El Qasayed and Ya Rab. He is joined by Syrian-Palestinian songstress Faya Younan, whose evocative vocals and poetic lyricism promise an enchanting evening of popular Arabic music.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

14. Tom Segura: October 2 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The American stand-up comedian is best known for his observational and often dark comedy style. Segura has released several stand-up specials on platforms such as Netflix, including Completely Normal, Mostly Stories, Disgraceful and Ball Hog. In addition to his stand-up career, Segura co-hosts the popular podcast Your Mom's House with his wife and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky. The podcast covers a wide range of topics, including current events, personal stories, and humorous commentary on internet culture. In July 2022, he released his New York Times bestselling book, I’d Like To Play Alone, Please.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh295

15. Omid Djalili: October 5 at Dubai Opera

The British comedian is popular in the UAE, performing here several times in the past decade. He is known globally for his scene-stealing Hollywood roles. But it’s on stage – through his homespun tales and sharp observations – that his talent truly shines.

Show starts at 6pm; tickets from Dh195

16. Morgan Jay: October 6 at Dubai Opera, Dubai

A night of pun-filled songs from the Los Angeles funnyman can be expected at the Dubai Comedy Festival. Armed with a guitar, Jay delivers quirky serenades exploring relationships and the awkwardness of modern dating.

Show starts at 9.30pm; tickets from Dh250

17. Sebastian Maniscalco: October 8 at Etihad Arena

One of the hottest comedians touring right now, the American funny man – and star of comedy hit film About My Father alongside Robert De Niro – brings his It Ain’t Right tour to Abu Dhabi for his maiden UAE visit. The show unpacks everything from rising prices and bad manners to the chaos of social media, all delivered with his signature animated and grumpy style.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh325

18. Mo Amer: October 9 at Dubai Opera

The Palestinian-American comedian and star of Netflix’s Mo returns to the Dubai Comedy Festival with two back‑to‑back shows. Expect his trademark storytelling on family, fatherhood and Palestinian identity.

Shows start at 6.30pm and 9.30pm; tickets from Dh295

19. The Smashing Pumpkins: October 9 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The alternative rock veterans will make their regional debut in Abu Dhabi as part of their Rock Invasion 2025 world tour. Expect a set spanning more than three decades of hits, including 1979, Bullet with Butterfly Wings and Tonight, Tonight.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

20. SB19: October 11 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The popular Filipino boy band will launch their world tour in Dubai. Expect the freshest choreography and renditions of fan favourites such as Gento and Mapa.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh199

21. Abdul Majeed Abdullah: October 11 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Tenured Saudi artist Abdul Majeed Abdallah, a pre-eminent Khaleeji performer, will showcase songs from his decades-long career in Abu Dhabi, including Yabn Elawadem, Hann El Ghareeb and Tetnafasek Denyaay.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh545

22. Zakir Khan: October 12 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

As part of the Dubai Comedy Festival, one of India’s leading comedians brings his signature observational humour to the stage. Expect quirky tales of love, failure, and family life.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh199

23. Kings of Convenience: October 16 at Dubai Opera

Norway's popular indie folk duo Kings of Convenience, who are often compared to Simon & Garfunkel and Belle and Sebastian, will make their way to Dubai in October. Expect an intimate performance featuring hit songs including Misread, Know-How and I'd Rather Dance With You.

Show starts at 8:30pm; tickets from Dh350

24. Carl Cox: October 17 at Five Lux JBR, Dubai

The veteran British DJ and producer, hailed as a trailblazer of dance music culture, makes a long-awaited return to the UAE to headline the new season of the Pacha Icons concert series. Cox is known for his stage mastery and a rich body of work spanning four decades, taking him to the biggest festival stages and residencies in Ibiza.

Show starts at 7pm; tickets from Dh150

25. Svetlana Loboda: October 17 at The Agenda, Dubai

The Ukrainian pop star returns to Dubai with a high-energy set featuring Eastern European hits including Tvoi Glaza, Boom Boom, and Moloko. Loboda rose to fame after representing Ukraine in the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest, where she placed 12th.

Show starts at 7pm; tickets from Dh250

26. Lil Baby: October 18 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby makes his Dubai debut as part of his global Who Hard As Me world tour. Known for chart-topping hits like Drip Too Hard, The Bigger Picture and My Dawg, the Atlanta star brings his high-energy set to one of the city’s biggest stages. With stops across the US, Europe and Australia, this tour cements his place as one of hip-hop’s most electrifying acts.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh250

27. Andre Rieu: October 18 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

He one of classical music’s biggest-selling acts, with more than 40 million albums sold, but Rieu is also renowned for almost single-handedly reviving the waltz, a popular European 16th-century folk dance originating in Austria. He returns to Abu Dhabi with his own 80-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra to perform waltz standards and classical version of modern hits.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh250

28. Scorpions: October 21 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

German rock band Scorpions return to Abu Dhabi as part of a world tour celebrating their 60th anniversary. Expect a night of classics including Wind of Change and Rock You Like a Hurricane.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh325

29. Grease The Musical: October 24 to November 2 at Dubai Opera

Inspired by the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, the stage version has been wowing audiences worldwide since its debut. Now, UAE audiences will relive the summer romance of Sandy and Danny, soundtracked by 1960s jukebox hits including Greased Lightnin’ and You’re the One That I Want.

Shows start at 2pm and 8pm; tickets from Dh270

30. Russell Peters: October 25 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Canadian comedy titan returns to the same venue he inaugurated in 2019. Part of his Relax World Tour, Peters’s new show retains his blend of sharp cultural commentary and lightning-fast improvisation. Expect an energetic set that dives into everything from family and technology to the absurdities of modern life.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh199

31. The Rasmus: October 27 at The Agenda, Dubai

The Rasmus perform on behalf of Finland during the final of the Eurovision Song contest in 2022. AFP

Known for their global hit In the Shadows, Finnish group The Rasmus will bring their gothic-infused pop-rock to Dubai with a set featuring crowd favourites such as First Day of My Life and Guilty, along with tracks from their latest album, Rise.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh250

32. Stereophonics: October 29 at Coca‑Cola Arena, Dubai

Welsh rock veterans Stereophonics are back on the road with new album Make 'Em Laugh, Make 'Em Cry, Make 'Em Wait. As well as fresh cuts, expect to here many of the band’s signature anthems including Dakota, Maybe Tomorrow and Local Boy on the Photograph.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh295

33. David Gray: October 31 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

After headlining festivals, the British singer-songwriter returns to Dubai for his first solo concert. Fresh off the release of his elegiac album Dear Life, Gray will perform tracks from his new work alongside enduring hits such as Babylon, Sail Away and This Year's Love.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh395

34. Enrique Iglesias: November 1 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Enrique Iglesias’s previous UAE concerts have been near sell-out affairs – and his coming return to Abu Dhabi is expected to be no different. Known for his irresistible blend of Latin-infused pop, the Spanish star will perform fan favourites including Bailamos, Bailando and Loco.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh325

35. Elissa: November 3 at Dubai Opera

The Lebanese pop star brings her signature romantic balladry to Dubai Opera. Expect an intimate evening of lovelorn hits including Aa Bali Habibi, Betmoun, and Ajmal Ihssas.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

36. Untold Dubai Festival: November 6 to 9 at Dubai Parks and Resorts

DJ Martin Garrix performs during the 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix weekend. Pawan Singh / The National

The second edition of the four-day music festival promises a line-up of top pop acts, DJs and eye-popping stage design. Names revealed so far include hitmakers Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki.

Festival starts at 4pm on November 6; general access tickets from Dh420

37. Atif Aslam and Sami Yusuf: November 7 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Expect an enchanting night of spiritually inspired music with separate sets from British-Azerbaijani singer Sami Yusuf and Pakistan’s Atif Aslam. Yusuf will present his eclectic body of work, blending traditional, classical and contemporary sounds with influences spanning from Morocco to South Asia. Aslam, meanwhile, will deliver a stripped-back set featuring beloved hits alongside selections from his latest album Borderless World.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh200

38. Wael Jassar & Abeer Nehme: November 10 at Dubai Opera

Lebanese singers Wael Jassar and Abeer Nehme will perform separate sets at Dubai Opera. Both have hefty catalogue ranging from contemporary Arabic pop to stately ballads.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh395

39. Khyel Sahra: November 12 at Dubai Opera

Renowned Lebanese stage actors Georges Khabbaz and Adel Karam lead Khyel Sahra, an Arabic drama set amid the 1970s Lebanese Civil War. Both play former enemy snipers who forge a friendship as Lebanon rebuilds from the wreckage.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh295

40. International Music Summit: November 13 and 14 at 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai

More than just a music conference, IMS brings together global and regional leaders from the electronic music scene, alongside live performance showcases by a new wave of emerging artists.

From 9am to 6pm daily; conference tickets from Dh650

41. Travis Scott: November 15 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Travis Scott at Wireless Festival Middle East in Abu Dhabi in 2023. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Grammy-nominated rapper returns to the capital with his record-breaking Circus Maximus World Tour. Visually, the show resembles a haunted theme park, complete with flying heads and explosive pyrotechnics. The setlist features standout tracks from Utopia, including Hyaena, Sirens and Fe!n, alongside fan favourites such as Sicko Mode and Butterfly Effect.

Show starts at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh495

42. Okean Elzy: November 15 at The Agenda, Dubai

One of Ukraine’s biggest rock bands will bring their 30th anniversary tour to the UAE, performing anthem such as Bez Boyu and Obijmy, as well as tracks from their latest albums That Day.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh250

43. Deep Purple: November 20 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The British group, who helped define hard rock and heavy metal, bring their monstrous riffs and blazing organs to Dubai for a career-spanning set featuring classics like Smoke on the Water, Child in Time, and Highway Star.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh249

44. Beetlejuice The Musical: November 20 to 30 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The hit Broadway adaptation of the cult film will make its Middle East debut in 2025, featuring the gothic show tunes, sharp comedy, colourful costumes, and delightfully macabre storyline that made Tim Burton’s 1988 original a fan favourite.

Various timings; tickets from Dh99

45. Ronan Keating: November 21 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Witness Irish pop star Ronan Keating under the stars with a show featuring solo hits and Boyzone favourites, such as When You Say Nothing at All and Life Is a Rollercoaster.

Doors open 6pm; tickets from Dh249

46. Level 42: November 21 at Bla Bla Dubai

The British pop-funk group bring their slick hits to Dubai. Expect UK chart-toppers including Lessons in Love and Something About You.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh299

47. Teddy Swims: November 22 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Teddy Swims at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert. Victor Besa / The National

After a standout performance at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Teddy Swims returns for his first stand-alone UAE concert. The American singer rose to fame with his soulful 2019 cover of Rock With You before topping the charts with Lose Control in 2023. He released his new album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) in January.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

48. Karan Aujla: November 29 at Etihad Park

One of Punjabi music’s biggest stars is heading to the capital. Known for blending hip-hop swagger with socially conscious lyrics, Aujla’s live shows are packed with fan favourites including Softly and 52 Bars – and perhaps even a surprise guest.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh195

49. Naseer Shamma: November 29 at Dubai Opera

Iraqi oud composer and founder of the Bait Al Oud series of music schools will deliver a performance showcasing the dynamism and history of the stringed instrument.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

50. Benson Boone: December 4 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

The rising American pop star will open the four-day after-race concert series at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in what will be their first UAE gig. Boone has shot to fame over the past year, with his hit songs Beautiful Things and In The Stars totalling more than three billion streams combined on Spotify. His backflips and Freddie Mercury-like stage presence at both the Grammys and Coachella have also garnered attention.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

51. Post Malone and Elyanna: December 5 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Rapper Post Malone and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna will co-headline the second night of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts, with each performing their own set.

Malone returns to the capital with a genre-blending catalogue that includes hip-hop-infused pop hits such as Sunflower and Circles, along with tracks from his latest album F-1 Trillion, which explores a new country music direction.

Elyanna, meanwhile, takes the stage only months after supporting Coldplay during their record-breaking four-night run at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park. She will showcase the dynamic fusion of Arabic pop, modern RnB, and contemporary flair that has made her one of the most exciting new voices in pop music.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

52. Metallica: December 6 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in August 2023. AFP

The American metal band will return to the UAE as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Metallica remain one of the most successful heavy metal acts in history, having sold more than 150 million albums since their 1981 debut. Their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons, released in 2023 to critical acclaim, earned them the Best Metal Performance award at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The accompanying M72 World Tour is now in its third year and continues to break attendance records across North America.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

53. Katy Perry: December 7 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

The American singer is set to perform the race day concert as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Her return to Abu Dhabi follows last year’s seventh studio album 143, in which she revisits her dance-pop roots and reuniting with longtime collaborators Max Martin, Dr Luke and Stargate. The album has produced three singles so far, including Woman’s World and I’m His, He’s Mine. By the time she arrives in the capital, Perry and her band will be a well-oiled machine, having performed more than 80 shows on The Lifetimes Tour, which begins in Mexico City on April 23 and spans the US, Europe, Australia and South America.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders; tickets available online

54. Franz Ferdinand: December 13 at Coca-Cola Arena

Singer and guitarist Alex Kapranos performs with Franz Ferdinand at the 2019 Jazzablanca festival in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo: Sife El Amine/Jazzablanca

The Scottish rock band behind Take Me Out and Do You Want To bring their mix of indie-rock nous and danceable anthems for a swagger-filled show in Dubai.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh295

55. The Yemenis Orchestra: December 14 at Dubai Opera

Maestro Mohammed Al Qahoom and his celebrated company return to Dubai Opera for another orchestral celebration of Yemeni folk music.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh395

56. Rod Stewart: December 17 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Rod Stewart will return for his first UAE concert in eight years. Photo: Denise Truscello

For his first UAE concert in eight years, the British singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, 80, will perform hits from his six-decade career, including Maggie May, Forever Young and Have I Told You Lately That I Love You. Stewart announced his retirement from major global tours in November, though he doesn’t plan to step away entirely. “This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love,” he said on X.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh295

57. Arijit Singh: December 19 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

After postponing his Abu Dhabi show earlier this month due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, Arijit Singh has fulfilled his promise to fans by announcing a new concert date. Known for his soulful voice, Singh rose to fame with Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 and has since performed a string of sold-out shows across the Emirates. With beloved tracks such as Kabira, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Channa Mereya, Singh is widely regarded as the “king of playback singing” – recording songs that are lip-synced by actors in Indian cinema.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh290

58. Omar Khairat: December 24 at Dubai Opera

The acclaimed Egyptian composer and pianist returns will deliver another nostalgic evening with a catalogue spanning 50 years. Expect to hear compositions Khairat created for seminal Egyptian television dramas and films from the 1980s and 1990s.

Doors open at 8.30pm; tickets from Dh395

59. Sonu Nigam: December 27 at Coca‑Cola Arena, Dubai

Bollywood playback legend Sonu Nigam will bring his career‑spanning set, featuring hits such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, to Dubai. The singer recently released the single Dil Pe Chalai Churiya with Indian content creator Raju Kalakar.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh95

60. Maroon 5: December 31 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

The American pop-rock band will headline Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve bash. In addition to a lavish buffet dinner and fireworks, expect chart-toppers such as Moves Like Jagger, Sugar and This Love, followed by a fireworks display stretching across the Palm Jumeirah.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh4,500

61. Linkin Park: January 20 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The American rock band returns to the UAE for the first time in 15 years as part of their From Zero World tour. Founding members Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and Joe Hahn will be joined by new vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain for a set spanning classics such as In the End and Numb alongside tracks from their chart-topping comeback album From Zero.

Tickets go on general sale at noon on September 4 via LiveNation

62. Rob Beckett: January 22 at Dubai Opera

British comedian Rob Beckett, referred to as “everyone's favourite oversharer”, will be returning to the UAE in January for a new comedy special titled Giraffe. The entertainer gained international exposure recently thanks to his well-received stint on the hit series LOL: Last One Laughing UK, in which he starred opposite fellow comedians Richard Ayoade, Bob Mortimer and Jimmy Carr.

Doors open at 5.30pm; tickets from Dh195

63. Tamaas Festival: January 29, 2026

Yasmine Hamdan returns with I Remember I Forget, her first solo album in six years. Photo: Ylias Nao

A one-day festival will be headlined by electrifying Lebanese chanteuse Yasmine Hamdan, co-founder of cult duo Soap Kills, often credited with pioneering the Arab indie scene. She returns with the album I Remember, I Forget, and is joined by Al-Qasar, a Paris and Los Angeles-based collective blending Arabic psychedelia with North African rock, and Maruja Limon, a Barcelona band known for high-energy shows that fuse rumba, flamenco, salsa, electronics and pop. Hamdan also appears as the inaugural guest on The National's weekly podcast Tarab.

Show starts at 7:30 pm; tickets from Dh 52.50

64. Rewind Fest DXB 2026: February 7 at Bla Bla, Dubai

The retro music festival gets bigger and bigger as it returns with a line-up of 1980s and 1990s pop acts led by lead by Bananarama, Jason Donovan, Nik Kershaw and Go West.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh399

