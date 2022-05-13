'Serious flex, baby': Ranveer Singh raves about wife Deepika Padukone's Louis Vuitton gig

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has not been shy about expressing his love and support for actress and wife Deepika Padukone. On Wednesday, after Padukone was named the first Indian ambassador for French label Louis Vuitton, Singh was his usual effusive self.

Sharing several news articles about the announcement on his Instagram Stories, Singh left no doubt in anyone's mind how proud he was of his wife.

"Serious flex, baby," he posted along with one article.

Singh and Padukone, who married in 2018, are one of the most influential couples in Bollywood today. They've appeared in a number of blockbusters together, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018. In December last year, they starred as real-life couple Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in the cricket film 83.

Padukone on Wednesday was named "House Ambassador" by Louis Vuitton, joining the likes of Hollywood stars Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, Lea Seydoux and Sophie Turner.

Bollywood star and India's first Louis Vuitton ambassador Deepika Padukone stars in the brand's latest campaign for Dauphine leather goods. Photo: Louis Vuitton

"Padukone is the first Indian to be signed as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton. Following a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison, including an appearance in Nicolas Ghesquieere’s novel-inspired 2020 campaign, the award-winning actress begins an exciting new chapter of her journey with Louis Vuitton," the brand said.

“Padukone has been touted as one of Indian cinema’s most loved and successful actresses to date, and her achievements have made her an icon of recent times."

The actress, 36, will also head to the Cannes Film Festival next week, where she will be part of the nine-member jury, led by veteran French actor Vincent Lindon as chairman. They will be joined by British actress and director Rebecca Hall, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and Norwegian director Joachim Trier. The group will help pick the winners of the 21 films in contention, including one for the coveted Palme d'Or.

Speaking of Padukone's Cannes duty, Singh recently told Film Companion he was elated when he heard the news.

"I was like, 'People want you to be the person who decides which is the better film. That’s huge,'" he said, and then joked: "I thought to myself ‘when will I also get such a chance?' No one has ever invited me, on any jury."

Singh's latest film, the comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is out in cinemas on Friday. He will also perform at the International Indian Film Academy Awards, to be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 21. The two-day event, which celebrates the best of Bollywood films from the past year, begins with a musical night, IIFA Rocks, on Friday, May 20.

Singh was also named an ambassador for Yas Island in March.

