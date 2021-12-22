Asghar Farhadi drama and Jordanian short make Oscars 2022 shortlist

Two films from the Middle East have received nominations on the Oscars shortlist, which was announced on Tuesday.

'A Hero', Asghar Farhadi, Iran

Two-time Oscar winner Iranian Asghar Farhadi's latest drama A Hero has made the Oscars shortlist for Best International Feature Film, which comes on the heels of a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign Language Film earlier this month.

The film, Farhadi's fourth, had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year where it won the Grand Prix. It will be released in US theatres on January 7 before it launches online on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.

The film follows the story of Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a family man who is imprisoned because of a debt that he is unable to repay. When on a two-day leave from prison, he tries to convince his creditor to cancel the complaint against him, but events then spiral out of control.

Farhadi won an Oscar in 2012 for A Separation, becoming the first Iranian film to win the award. In 2017, he won the Academy Award again for The Salesman.

'Tala'vision' by Murad Abu Eisheh, Jordan

Tala'vision by Jordanian filmmaker Murad Abu Eisheh has made the shortlist in the Live Action Short Film category. The film has won numerous awards including the Student Academy Award in 2021. Earlier this month, the film won the Golden Yusr in the shorts category at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

The film tells the story of Tala, 8, a girl who is not allowed to go outside. Her only link to the outside world is through a television set, until they are banned and her father throws it out. But things go really bad after Tala steals another set and keeps it a secret.

In 2016, Jordan received its first Oscar nomination with Theeb by Naji Abu Nowar for Best Foreign Language Film.

Nominated films for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8, 2022.

Oscars 2022 shortlist for Best International Feature Film:

Great Freedom (Austria)

Playground (Belgium)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Flee (Denmark)

Compartment No. 6 (Finland)

I’m Your Man (Germany)

Lamb (Iceland)

A Hero (Iran)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Hive (Kosovo)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Plaza Catedral (Panama)

The Good Boss (Spain)

Oscars 2022 shortlist for Best Live Action Short Film:

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen