Asghar Farhadi's award-winning drama receives Golden Globe nomination

Prominent Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's latest drama A Hero has received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. It is the only film from the Middle East to receive a nomination. It competes with Russia's Compartment No. 6, Japan's Drive My Car, Italy's The Hand of God and Spain's Parallel Mothers.

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi with his trophy after he was awarded the Grand Prix for his film 'A Hero' at the Cannes Film Festival. AFP

The drama, the fourth by Farhadi, had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year where it won the Grand Prix. It is also Iran’s official Oscar entry for 2022 and will be released in US theaters on January 7 before it launches online on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.

The film follows the story of Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a family man who is imprisoned because of a debt that he is unable to repay. When on a two-day leave from prison, he tries to convince his creditor to cancel the complaint against him, but events then spiral out of control.

Farhadi is a two-time Oscar-winner. In 2012, his film A Separation won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, becoming the first Iranian film to win the award. In 2017, he won the Academy Award again for The Salesman.

Last month, the filmmaker wrote a strongly worded open letter on his social media account, rejecting comments that described him as pro-government.

“If your introduction of my film for the Oscars has led you to the conclusion that I am in your debt, I am explicitly declaring now that I have no problem with you reversing this decision. I no longer care about the fate of the film that I made with all my heart. Whether in or outside Iran, this movie will live on its merits," Farhadi wrote.

He will be honoured with Variety's Creative Impact in Directing Award as part of its annual "10 Directors to Watch" at the Palm Springs film festival, which takes places at the Palm Springs Convention Centre and runs until January 17.

Farhadi will be recognised for A Hero as well as his entire body of work, which includes A Separation, The Salesman and Everybody Knows.