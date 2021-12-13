Golden Globe nominations: Kristen Stewart and Lady Gaga among nominees

It may feel like awards season has only just ended, but it's almost time to gear up for another two months of A-list red carpet appearances, tearful acceptance speeches and controversial commendations in Hollywood.
Ahead of the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which are to take place in January, the full list of nominations have been announced.
The nominations were announced on Monday by American rapper Snoop Dogg and Helen Hoehne, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a live stream from the Beverly Hilton. The awards are due to take place on Sunday, January 9.
Kristen Stewart and Lady Gaga are among those to take home Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture nominations, for Spencer and House of Gucci, respectively. The Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture category included nods for Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, Will Smith for King Richard and Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog.
King Richard, Dune and Coda were among the movies nominated in the Best Picture Drama category and Don't Look Up, Tick, Tick ... Boom and Cyrano got Best Musical or Comedy Picture nods. Iranian film A Hero has been nominated in the Best Picture – Foreign Language category.
The Golden Globes recognise achievement in both television and film. The awards are bestowed by members of the the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organisation of entertainment journalists and photographers.
In the last year, the HFPA has faced criticism for its "toxic" and "corrupt" environment, which saw members step down. It has also banned voters from accepting lavish gifts, amid widespread criticism of the group's record on diversity and transparency.
Here is the full list of nominees:
2022 Golden Globe film nominees:
Best Director - Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swang Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Picture - Foreign Language
Compartment No 6 – Germany, Russia, Finland
Drive My Car – Japan
The Hand of God – Italy
A Hero – Iran, France
Parallel Mothers – Spain
Best Picture - Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Score
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Best Song - Motion Picture
Be Alive, King Richard – Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Orugitas, Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy, Belfast – Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die, No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
2022 Golden Globe television nominees:
Best Television Series - Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor – Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress – Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso