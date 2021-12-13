Golden Globe nominations: Kristen Stewart and Lady Gaga among nominees

It may feel like awards season has only just ended, but it's almost time to gear up for another two months of A-list red carpet appearances, tearful acceptance speeches and controversial commendations in Hollywood.

Ahead of the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which are to take place in January, the full list of nominations have been announced.

The nominations were announced on Monday by American rapper Snoop Dogg and Helen Hoehne, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a live stream from the Beverly Hilton. The awards are due to take place on Sunday, January 9.

Kristen Stewart and Lady Gaga are among those to take home Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture nominations, for Spencer and House of Gucci, respectively. The Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture category included nods for Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, Will Smith for King Richard and Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog.

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci.' MGM via AP

King Richard, Dune and Coda were among the movies nominated in the Best Picture Drama category and Don't Look Up, Tick, Tick ... Boom and Cyrano got Best Musical or Comedy Picture nods. Iranian film A Hero has been nominated in the Best Picture – Foreign Language category.

The Golden Globes recognise achievement in both television and film. The awards are bestowed by members of the the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organisation of entertainment journalists and photographers.

In the last year, the HFPA has faced criticism for its "toxic" and "corrupt" environment, which saw members step down. It has also banned voters from accepting lavish gifts, amid widespread criticism of the group's record on diversity and transparency.

Here is the full list of nominees:

2022 Golden Globe film nominees:

Best Director - Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from 'Dune.' Warner Bros Pictures via AP

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Will Smith in a scene from 'King Richard'. Warner Bros Pictures via AP

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swang Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Emma Stone in a scene from 'Cruella'. Photo: Disney

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Picture - Foreign Language

Compartment No 6 – Germany, Russia, Finland

Drive My Car – Japan

The Hand of God – Italy

A Hero – Iran, France

Parallel Mothers – Spain

Characters Alberto, voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer, left, and Luca, voiced by Jacob Tremblay in a scene from the animated film 'Luca.' Disney via AP

Best Picture - Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best Song - Motion Picture

Be Alive, King Richard – Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Orugitas, Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy, Belfast – Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die, No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Billie Eilish has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her James Bond soundtrack song, 'No Time to Die'. AP

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

2022 Golden Globe television nominees:

Best Television Series - Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

South Korean cast members, Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon in a scene from 'Squid Game.' Photo: Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kate Winslet in a scene from 'Mare of Easttown.' HBO via AP

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studio's 'Wandavision' on Disney+. Photo: Marvel Studios 2021

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso