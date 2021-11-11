Visit Dubai highlights Will Smith's ascent to top of Burj Khalifa in campaign video

Visit Dubai has shared a video of Will Smith’s climb to the top of Burj Khalifa as part of its latest campaign to showcase the emirate.

The clip, which comes from Smith’s Best Shape of My Life series on YouTube, was shot earlier this year, although the docuseries the first couple of episodes have only just been released.

The episode was posted on Monday and shows the Men in Black star training and the obstacles he faces along the way. He decides to scale the world’s tallest building to finish a cardio workout.

“Dubai fits my personality. It just speaks to how I see the world, how I see life,” he says in the video. “If you’re going to build a building, are you really not going to try to build the Burj Khalifa?”

Smith ends up climbing the 160 floors of Burj Khalifa in 61 minutes before getting strapped into safety gear and climbing up a ladder to enter the spire to reach the top.

“This is the individual highest point that a human being can be in a man-made structure on Earth,” he says in the clip.

At the end, Smith is seen beaming with joy as he poses on top of the building.

The YouTube Original follows the actor as he embarks on a mission to lose 20 pounds (9 kilograms) in 20 weeks after gaining weight during the pandemic. Most of the series seems to take place in Dubai.

Shots from the trailer show Smith cycling with the Downtown Dubai skyline in the background, as well as him practising yoga on the helipad of Burj Al Arab. He is also seen training in the gym at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, which is owned by his close friend, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The remaining four episodes of the series will be released daily, with the final episode showing on Friday.