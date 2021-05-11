Tom Cruise hands back Golden Globes: why are so many stars boycotting the awards?

Next year's awards season looks set to have a little less sparkle than usual.

The annual Golden Globes, which fete the best in film and TV across the past year, are at the centre of an ever-growing row.

A number of stars have announced they will boycott the awards, Tom Cruise has reportedly vowed to hand back his trophies, NBC has confirmed it will not broadcast the ceremony in 2022, and studios including Netflix and Warner Bros have also threatened to cut ties with the event.

Why are the Golden Globes facing a backlash?

The controversy all boils down to one key issue: diversity.

In a February exposé by the Los Angeles Times, it was revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the organisers behind the awards – had no black journalists among its 87 members.

The article also raised ethical questions over close relationships between the HFPA and film studios that may influence the choice of Golden Globe nominees and winners.

What has the HFPA done in response?

A statement from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). pic.twitter.com/R81QjEMgK5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 7, 2021

In the wake of growing criticism, the organisation vowed in March to take "immediate action" to address a lack of diversity.

The HFPA promised to hire an independent expert in diversity, equity and inclusion, focus on adding black and other under-represented professionals to the organisation, and hire an independent law firm that would ensure a process is in place for reporting and investigating violations of ethical standards or codes of conduct.

The group also vowed to increase its support of internship, mentorship and scholarship programmes for black and under-represented students.

Has the HFPA made those changes?

This month, the organisation unveiled wider reform that not only included its previous promises, but proposed adding at least 20 new members in 2021 and boosting its ranks by 50 per cent over the next 18 months.

The changes, however, would need to be approved by current members and will be discussed at the group's next meeting, a statement from the HFPA confirmed.

The organisation also urged its members to not accept freebies from film and TV studios, after the Los Angeles Times said journalists had been bribed with "gifts, dinners and star-studded parties".

"We want to be clear – these outlined changes are just the first steps in the long journey ahead," the HFPA said. "We also know that in this existential moment for our association, change is difficult and sometimes scary."

Who is speaking out against the Golden Globes?

Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson have spoken out against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Getty Images

In recent weeks, a number of stars have criticised the HFPA, urging the organisation to make immediate, widespread changes.

Scarlett Johansson last week revealed she refused to participate in HFPA conferences for several years, after being subjected to "sexist questions and remarks" from members "that bordered on sexual harassment".

"The HFPA is an organisation that was legitimised by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organisation, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

Her Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also said in a social media post that, as a Golden Globe winner, he "could not feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award".

"Now is the time to step up and right the wrongs of the past," the actor added.

Actress and director Regina King and director Ava DuVernay also shared social media posts in February, after the Los Angeles Times article was published, suggesting the HFPA's lack of diversity was a well-known issue in the industry.

Is Tom Cruise the latest star to boycott the awards?

The Mission Impossible actor has, according to several reports, returned his three Golden Globes to the organisation in protest.

Cruise has two Best Actor gongs to his name for his performances in Jerry Maguire and Born on the Fourth of July, as well as a Best Supporting Actor award for Magnolia.

The actor has not made a public statement on the matter, though sources told CNN and Deadline he had sent back the trophies.

Who else is boycotting the Golden Globes?

NBC said on Monday that it will not broadcast the Golden Globes in 2022.

The network said it believes the HFPA is committed to reform, but acknowledged "change of this magnitude takes time and work".

"We feel strongly that the [association] needs time to do it right,” the network said. “Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Netflix and Amazon also announced this month they would be stepping back from working with the HFPA until significant reforms were made.

"We don't believe these proposed new policies – particularly around the size and speed of membership growth – will tackle the HFPA's systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate," Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos wrote in a letter to the HFPA's leadership committee.

“So we’re stopping any activities with your organisation until more meaningful changes are made. We know that you have many well-intentioned members who want real change – and that all of us have more work to do to create an equitable and inclusive industry."

Did the controversy affect this year's Golden Globes?

With the Los Angeles Times' article published shortly before the February ceremony, the 2021 Golden Globes were somewhat overshadowed by the furore.

Many critics savaged the HFPA for failing to recognise some high-profile films and TV shows by and about people of colour, including Da 5 Bloods and I May Destroy You.

The 78th Golden Globes ended up attracting 6.9 million viewers, a 63 per cent drop from the 2020 show, watched by 18.4 million, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. "As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion."

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

Emirates Cricket Board Women's T10 ECB Hawks v ECB Falcons Monday, April 6, 7.30pm, Sharjah Cricket Stadium The match will be broadcast live on the My Sports Eye Facebook page Hawks Coach: Chaitrali Kalgutkar Squad: Chaya Mughal (captain), Archara Supriya, Chamani Senevirathne, Chathurika Anand, Geethika Jyothis, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kashish Loungani, Khushi Sharma, Khushi Tanwar, Rinitha Rajith, Siddhi Pagarani, Siya Gokhale, Subha Srinivasan, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish Falcons Coach: Najeeb Amar Squad: Kavisha Kumari (captain), Almaseera Jahangir, Annika Shivpuri, Archisha Mukherjee, Judit Cleetus, Ishani Senavirathne, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Malavika Unnithan, Rishitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Shashini Kaluarachchi, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Vaishnave Mahesh

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

The biog Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions. His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges. "If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals. "Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way." Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef. He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife's India cooking.

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. "All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. "This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade," he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Sreesanth's India bowling career Tests 27, Wickets 87, Average 37.59, Best 5-40 ODIs 53, Wickets 75, Average 33.44, Best 6-55 T20Is 10, Wickets 7, Average 41.14, Best 2-12

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

