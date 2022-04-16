From Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan: stars performing at the 2022 IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi

Ranveer Singh is the latest star to be added to the line-up of performers at Bollywood’s night of nights in Abu Dhabi next month.

The Indian actor and star of blockbusters Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), will take the stage at the International Indian Film Academy or IIFA Awards at Yas Island's Etihad Arena on May 20 and 21.

The announcement further boosts what is shaping up to be another impressive list of performers at the event.

Other stars confirmed for Abu Dhabi include Varun Dhawan — who shot his 2016 buddy cop film Dishoom in the UAE — Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

Arguably, the biggest star of the night will be Salman Khan, the ceremony’s host and a frequent performer at IIFA.

“I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA family and travelling to some great destinations, but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favourites — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi,” Khan said at the official awards launch in Mumbai in March.

“IIFA is always a memorable time and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence and UAE’s 50th anniversary Golden Jubilee celebration.”

The event also marks a homecoming for Singh, who has recently been granted the UAE's golden visa.

The actor is the new celebrity face of Yas Island, having starred in a promotional video that was released in March.

Set to the tunes of the slogan “Yas hai to khaas hai” — which is Hindi for “if it's Yas, it's special” — the video opens with Singh at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, where he watches a face-off between Batman and his nemesis The Joker.

The star is then seen golfing at Yas Links, going on a roller-coaster ride at Ferrari World, enjoying a splash at Yas Waterworld, shopping at Yas Mall with his gal pals, and then zipping around Yas Marina Circuit.

At Warner Bros World, Singh is also seen dancing with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, before flying inside Clymb Abu Dhabi's indoor skydiving flight chamber.

“Yas Island is like home to me, as I am the brand ambassador of such a spectacular destination,” Singh said.

“I am super thrilled to be heading there to entertain people with a performance that will be super special.

“The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema — the International Indian Film Academy and Awards, is taking place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and it doesn’t get bigger than this.”

First held in 2000, the annual IIFA Awards honours the best Hindi films and movie talents of the year.

It is held in a different country or territory every year, with previous hosts including Dubai in 2006, as well as Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macao.

The Abu Dhabi ceremony is the first IIFA ceremony to take place since 2019, owing to the pandemic.