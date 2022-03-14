Critics Choice Awards 2022 winners list: Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog' wins

Jane Campion rounded off a perfect weekend in Hollywood's award season by winning the top prizes at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, setting her dark Western The Power of the Dog as the film to beat at the Oscars.

Campion — who has already won prestigious gongs from Hollywood's directors guild and Britain's Bafta in a packed weekend — took Best Picture and Best Director at the high-profile awards gala in Los Angeles.

The film's award charge comes days before Oscars voting begins on Thursday, with the grand Academy Awards ceremony itself to be held in Hollywood on March 27.

"We are so proud and so grateful to the Critics Choice Awards for choosing us. I've still got some PTSD from critics going back to early in my career!" said Campion.

New Zealand director Jane Campion attends the 27th Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. EPA

"I'm like the grandmother in the women's movement in film now. But I'm still here," added Campion, who was up against a slate of all-male directors.

Addressing Venus and Serena Williams in the star-studded audience, Campion said: "Serena and Venus you are such marvels — however you do not play against the guys as I have to," joked Campion.

The tennis greats cheered as Oscars frontrunner Will Smith added to his Bafta best actor win earlier in the day for his performance as their father, coach and manager in King Richard.

Smith thanked the sisters in his acceptance speech, telling them he had seen "the secret, scary, hard places that you went out on that court, and you smiled and you did your job.

"Serena didn't smile all the time on court," he joked of the 23-time Grand Slam winner, whose fiery temper has left her at loggerheads with officials on occasions.

Jessica Chastain won best actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in which she disappeared beneath layers of the US televangelist's trademark heavy makeup.

The supporting acting winners, Troy Kotsur of Coda and Ariana DeBose of West Side Story, added to growing award hauls as they too pull ahead as Oscars favourites.

The Critics Choice Awards — chosen by almost 500 members of North America's largest critics organisation — laid out a lavish red carpet and gala in Los Angeles for Hollywood A-listers, at a ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

On the TV side, Succession won best drama, Ted Lasso continued its relentless award sweep of the comedy prizes, and Mare of Easttown was named best limited series.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best drama series

Succession (HBO)

Best actor in a drama series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)

Best actress in a drama series

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Best comedy series

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best limited series

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best foreign language series

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog

Best actor

Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best supporting actor

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best young actor/actress

Jude Hill, Belfast

Best acting ensemble

Belfast

Best director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best comedy

Licorice Pizza

Best animated feature

The Mitchells vs the Machines