Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dead at age 71

William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in movies such as Gorky Park and The Big Chill, died on Sunday at the age of 71, according to Deadline.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday," the actor's son Will said.

"He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."

In 2018, the actor disclosed that he had terminal prostate cancer that had spread to the bones.

Born in Washington, DC, Hurt worked steadily as an actor throughout his entire career, appearing on the big screen, television and the stage.

FILE - Actor William Hurt plays with his dog, Lucy, in Riverside Park in New York. AP

Hurt studied fine arts at the Juilliard School and began acting on stage in the 1970s. He made his film debut in 1980 in Ken Russell's Altered States.

The science-fiction feature launched his career and Hurt also received a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year.

The following year, he starred alongside Kathleen Turner in the sultry thriller Body Heat.

He won a Best Actor Oscar for Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1985 and was again nominated for Children of a Lesser God (1986), and for his role as a daft, but handsome reporter in the hit film Broadcast News (1987).

In 2005 he was again nominated for an Oscar, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for A History of Violence.

Hurt spoke fluent French and was also an avid private pilot. He is survived by four children.

Reuters contributed to this reporting.