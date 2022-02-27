NAACP Image Awards 2022: Meghan Markle and Will Smith among winners

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards took place in Los Angeles on Saturday, honouring the achievements of people of colour in the entertainment industry.

The awards recognise excellence in television, music, literature and film.

Throughout the week, a selection of special awards were announced, including the Chairman's Award, which was given to actor Samuel L Jackson; the Social Justice Impact Award, which went to The New York Times Magazine journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones; the Vanguard Award for Costume Design, which went to Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter; and the NAACP Activist of the Year award, which honoured Scot X Esdaile.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the President's Award at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were awarded the President's Award for their work as "humanitarians, global leaders and co-founders of Archewell".

READ MORE Major awards shows affected by Omicron Covid surge: from Grammys to Golden Globes

On the night, a crop of entertainment awards were handed out, with the likes of black-ish actor Miles Brown, The Vampire Diaries star Bianca Lawson and Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya in attendance.

Black-ish's Anthony Anderson hosted the ceremony and also took home the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series award.

Jennifer Hudson was a big winner on the night, named Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Major winners at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards:

Entertainer of the year

Winner: Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in 'Respect'. AP

Outstanding motion picture

Winner: The Harder They Fall

Judas and the Black Messiah

King Richard

Respect

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding actor in a motion picture

Winner: Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Will Smith as Richard Williams in 'King Richard'. AP

Outstanding actress in a motion picture

Winner: Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Halle Berry, Bruised

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Algee Smith, Judas and the Black Messiah

Delroy Lindo, The Harder They Fall

Idris Elba, The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Winner: Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Audra McDonald, Respect

Danielle Deadwyler, The Harder They Fall

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding animated motion picture — previously announced

Winner: Encanto

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Vivo

Outstanding comedy series

Winner: Insecure

black-ish

Harlem

Run the World

The Upshaws

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Winner: Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Elisha 'EJ' Williams, The Wonder Years

Jay Ellis, Insecure

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Winner: Issa Rae, Insecure

Loretta Devine, Family Reunion

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Issa Rae's 'Insecure' won outstanding comedy series and outstanding actress in a comedy series at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards on February 26. AP Photo

Outstanding drama series

Winner: Queen Sugar

9-1-1

All American

Godfather of Harlem

Pose

Outstanding actor in a drama series

Winner: Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Winner: Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special — previously announced

Winner: Colin in Black & White

Genius: Aretha

Love Life

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special — previously announced

Winner: Kevin Hart, True Story

Anthony Mackie, Solos

Jaden Michael, Colin in Black & White

Wesley Snipes, True Story

William Jackson Harper, Love Life

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special — previously announced

Winner: Taraji P Henson, Annie Live!

Betty Gabriel, Clickbait

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Jodie Turner-Smith, Anne Boleyn

Outstanding new artist

Winner: Saweetie

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmie Allen

Tems

Zoe Wees

Rapper Saweetie won outstanding new artist at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards on February 26. AP Photo

Outstanding male artist

Winner: Anthony Hamilton

Drake

Giveon

J. Cole

Lil Nas X

Outstanding female artist

Winner: Jazmine Sullivan

H.E.R

Ari Lennox

Beyonce

Chloe

Outstanding album

Winner: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

When It's All Said and Done ... Take Time, Giveon