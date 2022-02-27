NAACP Image Awards 2022: Meghan Markle and Will Smith among winners

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards took place in Los Angeles on Saturday, honouring the achievements of people of colour in the entertainment industry.
The awards recognise excellence in television, music, literature and film.
Throughout the week, a selection of special awards were announced, including the Chairman's Award, which was given to actor Samuel L Jackson; the Social Justice Impact Award, which went to The New York Times Magazine journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones; the Vanguard Award for Costume Design, which went to Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth Carter; and the NAACP Activist of the Year award, which honoured Scot X Esdaile.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were awarded the President's Award for their work as "humanitarians, global leaders and co-founders of Archewell".
On the night, a crop of entertainment awards were handed out, with the likes of black-ish actor Miles Brown, The Vampire Diaries star Bianca Lawson and Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya in attendance.
Black-ish's Anthony Anderson hosted the ceremony and also took home the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series award.
Jennifer Hudson was a big winner on the night, named Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.
Major winners at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards:
Entertainer of the year
Winner: Jennifer Hudson
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish
Outstanding motion picture
Winner: The Harder They Fall
King Richard
Respect
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Outstanding actor in a motion picture
Winner: Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Outstanding actress in a motion picture
Winner: Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Halle Berry, Bruised
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture
Winner: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Algee Smith, Judas and the Black Messiah
Delroy Lindo, The Harder They Fall
Idris Elba, The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall
Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture
Winner: Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Audra McDonald, Respect
Danielle Deadwyler, The Harder They Fall
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Outstanding animated motion picture — previously announced
Winner: Encanto
Luca
Sing 2
Vivo
Outstanding comedy series
Winner: Insecure
black-ish
Harlem
Run the World
The Upshaws
Outstanding actor in a comedy series
Winner: Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Elisha 'EJ' Williams, The Wonder Years
Jay Ellis, Insecure
Outstanding actress in a comedy series
Winner: Issa Rae, Insecure
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Outstanding drama series
Winner: Queen Sugar
9-1-1
All American
Godfather of Harlem
Pose
Outstanding actor in a drama series
Winner: Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Billy Porter, Pose
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Outstanding actress in a drama series
Winner: Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special — previously announced
Winner: Colin in Black & White
Genius: Aretha
Love Life
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special — previously announced
Winner: Kevin Hart, True Story
Anthony Mackie, Solos
Jaden Michael, Colin in Black & White
Wesley Snipes, True Story
William Jackson Harper, Love Life
Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special — previously announced
Winner: Taraji P Henson, Annie Live!
Betty Gabriel, Clickbait
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Jodie Turner-Smith, Anne Boleyn
Outstanding new artist
Winner: Saweetie
Cynthia Erivo
Jimmie Allen
Tems
Zoe Wees
Outstanding male artist
Winner: Anthony Hamilton
Drake
Giveon
J. Cole
Lil Nas X
Outstanding female artist
Winner: Jazmine Sullivan
H.E.R
Ari Lennox
Beyonce
Chloe
Outstanding album
Winner: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, H.E.R
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
When It's All Said and Done ... Take Time, Giveon