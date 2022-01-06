Major awards shows affected by Omicron Covid surge: from Grammys to Golden Globes

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, major shows around the world are once again facing cancellation or postponement.

In the US, a dozen Broadway shows, including Aladdin, The Lion King and Hamilton, have been cancelled after cast members tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, in Toronto, The National Ballet of Canada announced the cancellation of all remaining performances of The Nutcracker owing to “breakthrough cases of Covid-19 within company ranks”.

Here is a list of the major awards show dates that have been affected by the new wave of Covid-19 variant:

Grammy Awards

The organisation behind the Grammys has postponed the music awards gala, which was scheduled for January 31.

“Holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks,” a statement from the Recording Academy said, and added it would announce a rescheduled date “soon".

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo lead the nominees for the 64th annual show. Last year, the socially-distanced ceremony was pushed from its usual spot in January to March 14, because of the pandemic.

Golden Globes

The 79th Golden Globe Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday without an audience, media or celebrity guests. The honours in film and television, traditionally seen as second in importance only to the Oscars in Hollywood's film awards season, will be announced from the Globes' usual Beverly Hills hotel venue. Organisers cited health concerns owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as the reason for the format change.

Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association announced in December that it was moving its Critics Choice Awards from Sunday, January 9. A new date hasn't been announced yet but the association said it will last at least six weeks, moving the show into February or March.

Governors Awards

The Academy has postponed its annual Governors Awards from what was Saturday, January 15 to an unspecified date. This year, the Governors Awards were meant to honour Samuel L Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, as well as Danny Glover, who is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his justice and human rights efforts.

Bafta Tea Party

The Bafta Los Angeles' annual tea party, which was set for Saturday, January 8, has been cancelled.

“In an abundance of caution, we have taken the difficult decision to halt our plans to host the Bafta Tea Party on January 8 in Los Angeles. We were anticipating gathering together in person. However, given the uncertainties around the impact this current Covid-19 variant will have on our community, the prudent decision for Bafta and our attendees is to delay resuming these large-scale events in Los Angeles,” Bafta said.

Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has also cancelled its annual awards gala, which was scheduled for Thursday, January 6.

"We are taking this action due to the recent spike in Covid cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons and staff," the festival announced on its website.

However, the screening portion of the event is taking place until Monday, January 17, with proof of vaccination and the use of masks. "We hope to return to the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023," the festival organisers said

American Film Institute Awards luncheon

The American Film Institute has also postponed its annual awards luncheon to an unspecified date.

"In response to the rising concerns over current health conditions, the organisation will reschedule the much-anticipated event for a later date," the institute posted on its website.

The AFI honours 10 outstanding films and 10 outstanding TV programmes considered this year’s most significant.