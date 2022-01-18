2022 Grammy Awards announce new date and venue

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

The 2022 Grammy Awards, which were previously suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic, have been rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas, the Recording Academy and CBS said in a statement on Tuesday.

It will mark the first time in the show's history that it will not be held in Los Angeles or New York. The 64th annual event, which honours top performers in music, will now be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time and to put on a world-class show,” Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement.

The show was originally scheduled to air on January 31 from Los Angeles, but a spike in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant prompted the Recording Academy to shelve those plans.

“From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community,” Mr Mason said.

“We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy's mission.”

Nominations for the awards show were announced in November, with American pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste leading with 11 nominations including “Album of the Year” and “Record of the Year".

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. have all received eight nominations.

Olivia Rodrigo, following her chart-topping album Sour, is one of 10 nominees for “Best New Artist".

Comedian Trevor Noah will once again host the ceremony.