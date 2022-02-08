Oscars 2022 nominees: 'The Power of the Dog' and 'Dune' lead 94th Academy Awards

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards have been announced. Netflix's The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress and Actor. The film's director Jane Campion is now the first woman to receive two Best Director nominations (the other was for 1993's The Piano).

Dune, which was partly shot in Abu Dhabi, also had a strong showing with 10 nods including in Best Picture, Cinematography and Adapted Screenplay.

In addition, Japanese film Drive My Car and Danish animated docudrama Flee have also earned multiple nods at this year's awards. The Oscars will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The full list of Oscars 2022 nominees:

Best Picture

Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in 'Dune'. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Jane Campion at the premiere of n'The Power of the Dog' in Paris. AFP

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Best Actor

Will Smith in a scene from 'King Richard'. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Smith, King Richard

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in 'Being the Ricardos'. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee in 'The Power of the Dog'. Photo: Netflix

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being The Ricardos

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Dune

Sian Heder, CODA

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Best Animated Feature

A still from 'Encanto'. Photo: Disney

Encanto

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best International Feature

Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura in 'Drive My Car'. Photo: Janus Films

Drive My Car, Japan

Flee, Denmark

The Worst Person in the World, Norway

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan

The Hand of God, Italy

Best Documentary Feature

'The Rescue' unearths rare footage of Thai cave saga. Photo: Thai Royal Navy

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Live-Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper