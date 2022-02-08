Oscars 2022 nominees: 'The Power of the Dog' and 'Dune' lead 94th Academy Awards

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards have been announced. Netflix's The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress and Actor. The film's director Jane Campion is now the first woman to receive two Best Director nominations (the other was for 1993's The Piano).
Dune, which was partly shot in Abu Dhabi, also had a strong showing with 10 nods including in Best Picture, Cinematography and Adapted Screenplay.
In addition, Japanese film Drive My Car and Danish animated docudrama Flee have also earned multiple nods at this year's awards. The Oscars will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
The full list of Oscars 2022 nominees:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Best Actor
Will Smith, King Richard
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Best Supporting Actor
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being The Ricardos
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Dune
Sian Heder, CODA
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best International Feature
Drive My Car, Japan
Flee, Denmark
The Worst Person in the World, Norway
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan
The Hand of God, Italy
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Live-Action Short
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper