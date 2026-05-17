'The narrative is changing’: How Javier Bardem became one of cinema’s most vocal stars on Gaza

Javier Bardem says the conversation around Gaza is gradually changing in the film industry.

Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, where he is attending the premiere of his new movie The Beloved, Bardem said his career had not suffered because of his continuing support for the Palestinian cause, an issue that has increasingly divided the international film industry.

“I’m lucky to be in a position where I can speak my mind, knowing I have job offers. I imagine there are people who are more afraid that they won’t get called because of that,” he told AFP.

“Well, that’s not my case; in fact, it’s the opposite, they’re calling me even more now, because the narrative is changing. It’s no longer so tightly controlled by those who have always controlled it; now we understand that there are consequences when you support or justify a genocide like the one that’s happening.”

His comments come as his public stance on Gaza continues to be a talking point at Cannes. Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty, speaking at the festival’s jury press conference, named Bardem alongside Susan Sarandon and Mark Ruffalo while criticising what he described as the blacklisting of actors who speak out on Palestine.

“Shame on Hollywood people who do that,” Laverty said. “My respect and total solidarity to them. They're the best of us, and good luck to them.”

Bardem has become one of the most prominent actors to speak about Gaza and Palestine across film festivals, red carpets and awards stages, with statements stretching back more than a decade.

Here, The National looks at what he has said over the years.

2014: A public stance draws early backlash

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz were among Spanish film figures who criticised Israel’s military action in Gaza in 2014. AFP Info

One of Bardem’s earliest reported comments was in 2014, when he and his wife, the actress Penelope Cruz, were among Spanish film figures who signed an open letter criticising Israel’s military action in Gaza.

A backlash, including accusations of anti-Semitism, prompted Bardem to issue a clarification stating that the document separated criticism of Israeli policy from hostility towards Jewish people.

“While I was critical of the Israeli military response, I have great respect for the people of Israel and deep compassion for their losses,” he said in the statement. “I am now being labelled by some as anti-Semitic, as is my wife [Penelope Cruz], which is the antithesis of who we are as human beings. We detest anti-Semitism as much as we detest the horrible and painful consequences of war.”

May 2025: Signing a Cannes letter with hundreds of film figures

Bardem signed an open letter backed by more than 900 actors, directors and filmmakers, including Mark Ruffalo, Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

The letter also referred to the death of Palestinian photojournalist Fatima Hassouna, the subject of the documentary Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk, which screened in Cannes.

“As artists and cultural players, we cannot remain silent while genocide is taking place in Gaza and this unspeakable news is hitting our communities hard,” the letter read. “What is the point of our professions if not to draw lessons from history, to make films that are committed, if we are not present to protect oppressed voices? Why this silence?”

June 2025: Bringing Palestine to the red carpet

Javier Bardem wears a Palestine pin at the New York premiere of F1: The Movie in June 2025. Alamy Info

While promoting F1: The Movie, which was partly shot in Abu Dhabi, Bardem wore a keffiyeh pin reading “Palestine” at the New York premiere.

“In the real world, in Gaza, thousands of children are dying of starvation, and it’s a genocide taking place in front of our eyes in 4K,” he told Variety at the event. "American support has to stop financing bombs that are killing so many thousands of children, and Western European countries have to start taking actions into cutting ties with Israel. Enough with the words, more actions.”

June 2025: Discussing Gaza on The View

▶

Continuing the promotional run for F1: The Movie, Bardem appeared on popular US talk show The View and acknowledged the ribbon pins worn by hosts, including fellow Academy Award-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg, in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

“I see your pins, and, of course, they have to return those hostages, obviously,” he said. “But the situation in Gaza has come to a term now where I cannot express the pain that I, along with many millions of people there, suffer on a daily basis.”

He further added that the lack of aid, food and medical treatment faced by Gaza residents led him to conclude: "If you ask me, I believe it’s a genocide.”

September 2025: Wearing a keffiyeh at the Emmys

Play 01:03 Emmy Awards: Javier Bardem and Hannah Einbinder show support for Palestine

At the Primetime Emmy Awards, Bardem wore a keffiyeh on the red carpet.

“It feels good to be able to bring attention to what is really needed right now, which is Gaza,” he told USA Today. “How many hundreds and thousands of dead children do we need to see for people to wake up?”

The comments came as Film Workers for Palestine released a public letter, with Bardem among more than 4,000 film industry figures who signed a pledge not to work with Israeli film institutions that did not recognise the rights of Palestinians.

Speaking to Variety, he added: “I cannot work with someone who justifies or supports the genocide. That’s all.”

February 2026: Pressing the Berlin Film Festival over Gaza

More than 80 actors, including Bardem, Tilda Swinton and Adam McKay, signed an open letter criticising the Berlin Film Festival’s stance on Gaza, after comments from jury president, the director Wim Wenders, suggesting that filmmakers should stay out of politics.

“We write as film workers, all of us past and current Berlinale participants, who expect the institutions in our industry to refuse complicity in the terrible violence that continues to be waged against Palestinians,” the letter said.

“We are dismayed at the Berlinale’s involvement in censoring artists who oppose Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and the German state’s key role in enabling it.”

March 2026: Saying ‘Free Palestine’ at the Oscars

Javier Bardem wears a Handala cartoon pin at the 2026 Oscars. Reuters Info

At the 2026 Academy Awards, Bardem presented the award for Best International Feature Film wearing a “no a la guerra” patch, Spanish for “no to war”, and a Handala pin, the figure created by Palestinian cartoonist Naji Al Ali.

“No to war and free Palestine,” he said as part of his introduction.

May 5: Bardem says his Palestine stance has cost him work

Bardem’s continued support for Palestine came at a professional price.

“I’ve heard things: They were going to call you about that project, but that’s gone. Or this brand was going to ask you to do the campaign, but they cannot. It’s fine. I live in Spain. American studios are not the only place,” he told Variety this month.

“Some people will put you on a blacklist. I cannot tell you if that’s true or not. I don’t have the facts. What I do have the facts about are the new people that are calling you because they want you in their project.”

May 14: Bardem’s Nakba message

Bardem appeared in a recorded message shared by the X account of the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the United Nations as part of a screening for UN representatives of All That’s Left Of You, Cherien Dabis’s film about Palestinian displacement.

On the eve of the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, he stated that the Nakba has never ended.

“It is playing out today in Gaza as genocide and in the West Bank as ethnic cleansing and apartheid.”

He also praised Palestinians’ “determination to remain on their land and to thrive as a people with a rich culture who deserve to be free and to return home”.