‘No to war and free Palestine’: Top Oscars 2026 moments, from Bardem’s protest to K-pop history

The 2026 Academy Awards was filled with notable moments – from calls to end the Iran war and references to the conflict in Gaza to emotional tributes to departed stars and lighter jokes about Hollywood itself.

From Javier Bardem declaring, “No to war and free Palestine,” on stage to a historic win for K-pop, the ceremony delivered a mix of political statements, celebrations and surprises.

Here are some of the night's most talked-about highlights.

Javier Bardem declares 'no to war and free Palestine' wearing Handala cartoon pin

Spanish actor Javier Bardem arrives on the red carpet for the 2026 Academy Awards wearing two protest pins, including one featuring a Handala cartoon. EPA Info

Bardem delivered the night’s most overt political moment while presenting the award for Best International Feature Film.

Before announcing the nominees, the Spanish actor addressed the audience directly. “No to war and free Palestine,” he said.

He wore a patch that said “no a la guerra” – Spanish for “no to war” – as well as a Handala pin on the carpet, a symbol originally created by cartoonist Naji al-Ali that has come to represent the Palestinian people and their resistance.

The brief statement drew applause inside the Dolby Theatre and quickly became one of the ceremony’s most discussed moments.

Joachim Trier invokes James Baldwin in speech about children

Danish-Norwegian film director and writer Joachim Trier accepts the award for Best International Feature Film for Sentimental Value. AFP Info

Norwegian director Joachim Trier used his acceptance speech after winning Best International Feature for Sentimental Value to reflect on society’s responsibility to protect children.

“All adults are responsible for all children. Let’s not vote for politicians who don’t take this seriously,” he said, noting that he was invoking the words of writer and activist James Baldwin.

The remarks carried particular resonance in the category, which included the nominated film The Voice of Hind Rajab, about the killing of a five-year-old Palestinian girl during the war in Gaza.

K-pop wins its first Oscar

Yu Han Lee, Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick celebrate after winning the Oscar for their Kpop Demon Hunters song Golden. EPA Info

The song Golden from KPop Demon Hunters made history by winning Best Original Song, becoming the first K-pop track to take home an Academy Award.

Accepting the prize, songwriter and performer Ejae reflected on how attitudes towards the genre had shifted since she first became a fan. “Growing up, people made fun of me for liking K-pop. Now everyone’s singing our song.”

The moment marked a milestone for Korean pop culture, which has become one of the world’s most influential music movements.

Rob Reiner honoured in emotional tribute

Billy Crystal speaks about his late friend and collaborator Rob Reiner. Reuters Info

The ceremony paused to celebrate the career of veteran director and actor Rob Reiner.

A montage highlighted films including Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men, prompting a standing ovation inside the Dolby Theatre.

Friend and collaborator Billy Crystal took the stage to pay tribute to Reiner, saying: “My friend Rob's movies will last a lifetime because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be. Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human.”

He also honoured the late director's wife, photographer and producer Michele Singer Reiner.

“For us who had the privilege of working with and knowing and loving him, all we can say is, 'Buddy, what fun we had storming the castle,'” Crystal added, referencing Reiner's film The Princess Bride.

Michael B Jordan wins his first Oscar

Michael B Jordan won the Best Actor prize for Sinners. EPA Info

Michael B Jordan delivered one of the night’s most emotional moments after winning Best Actor for his performance in Sinners.

Visibly stunned as the crowd applauded, Jordan thanked the filmmakers and performers who shaped his career and paid tribute to earlier generations of actors who paved the way before him. He also acknowledged his family in the audience, noting that his father had travelled from Ghana to attend the ceremony.

The win marked the first Academy Award of Jordan’s career.

Jessie Buckley claims Best Actress

Jessie Buckley won her first Academy Award for her performance in Hamnet. Reuters Info

Irish actor Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her performance as Agnes Hathaway in Hamnet.

Buckley burst into laughter as she began her speech, then dedicated the award to motherhood, saying: “It’s Mother’s Day in the UK today, so I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart.” She went on to honour “a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds”.

Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue takes aim at Hollywood

Conan O'Brien returned to host the 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony. EPA Info

Host Conan O'Brien opened the ceremony with a monologue that quickly drew laughs with jabs at Hollywood and the wider cultural moment.

Referencing the backlash to comments by Timothee Chalamet about ballet and opera, O’Brien joked: “Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm told there's worry about attacks from both the opera and ballet community. They're just mad you left out jazz.”

He also jokingly warned the audience the evening could turn political. “If that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock. It's at the Dave & Buster’s down the street.”