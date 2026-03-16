Oscars full winners list: Jessie Buckley triumphs for Hamnet and One Battle After Another wins Best Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominated the 98th Academy Awards, taking home six prizes including Best Picture and Best Director to emerge as the biggest winner at the Oscars.

The film also secured Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Casting, while Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film.

Among the other major honours, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her performance in Hamnet, Chloe Zhao’s Shakespeare-inspired drama. Hamnet was produced by Neal Street Productions, part of All3Media, a RedBird IMI company. The National is owned by IMI.

Michael B Jordan claimed Best Actor for his performance in Sinners, another of the ceremony’s most celebrated titles. The film also won Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography, where Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman in Oscars history to win the category. Taking to the stage, she asked all the women in the audience to stand up, telling them: “I couldn’t have got here without you.”

Director Paul Thomas Anderson and cast members celebrate as they accept the Oscar for Best Picture for One Battle after Another. Reuters Info

Elsewhere, Norway’s Sentimental Value won Best International Feature Film.

The ceremony also featured several political moments. When presenting the international film award, Spanish actor Javier Bardem drew loud cheers after declaring: “No to war and free Palestine.”

Joachim Trier, whose film Sentimental Value won the category, also delivered a message about global responsibility during his speech, saying: “All adults are responsible for all children, and let’s not vote for politicians that do not take this seriously into account.”

One of the night’s lighter moments came in the short film categories. For only the seventh time in Oscars history, a category ended in a tie when The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva both won Best Live Action Short.

“Ironic that the short film Oscar is going to take twice as long,” presenter Kumail Nanjiani quipped.

Producers briefly attempted to wrap up the second group of winners by cutting their spotlight and retracting the microphone into the stage, prompting boos from the audience before the move was quickly reversed and the filmmakers were allowed to finish their speeches.

The ceremony also paused for a tribute to director and actor Rob Reiner, who died alongside his wife Michelle in December. Host Conan O’Brien handed the stage to Billy Crystal, who reflected on Reiner’s long influence on Hollywood.

Here is the full list of winners from the 2026 Academy Awards:

Best Picture

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Directing

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a Leading Role

WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Supporting Actor

WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Supporting Actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

International Feature Film

WINNER: Sentimental Value (Norway)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just An Accident (France)

Sirat (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Original Song

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Diane Warren: Relentless

Sinners

Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams

Original Screenplay

WINNER: Sinners

Blue Moon

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Costume Design

WINNER: Frankenstein

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Original Score

WINNER: Sinners

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Live Action Short Film

JOINT WINNER: The Singers

JOINT WINNER: Two People Exchanging Saliva

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Animated Feature Film

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Elio

Little Amelie

Zootopia 2

Documentary Feature Film

WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In The Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

The Perfect Neighbour

Documentary Short Film

WINNER: All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera

Children No More

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Production Design

WINNER: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Casting

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Film Editing

WINNER: One Battle After Another

F1

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

WINNER: Sinners

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Visual Effects

WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Make-up and Hairstyling

WINNER: Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Sound

WINNER: F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat