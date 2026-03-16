Oscars full winners list: Jessie Buckley triumphs for Hamnet and One Battle After Another wins Best Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominated the 98th Academy Awards, taking home six prizes including Best Picture and Best Director to emerge as the biggest winner at the Oscars.
The film also secured Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Casting, while Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film.
Among the other major honours, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her performance in Hamnet, Chloe Zhao’s Shakespeare-inspired drama. Hamnet was produced by Neal Street Productions, part of All3Media, a RedBird IMI company. The National is owned by IMI.
Michael B Jordan claimed Best Actor for his performance in Sinners, another of the ceremony’s most celebrated titles. The film also won Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography, where Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman in Oscars history to win the category. Taking to the stage, she asked all the women in the audience to stand up, telling them: “I couldn’t have got here without you.”
Elsewhere, Norway’s Sentimental Value won Best International Feature Film.
The ceremony also featured several political moments. When presenting the international film award, Spanish actor Javier Bardem drew loud cheers after declaring: “No to war and free Palestine.”
Joachim Trier, whose film Sentimental Value won the category, also delivered a message about global responsibility during his speech, saying: “All adults are responsible for all children, and let’s not vote for politicians that do not take this seriously into account.”
One of the night’s lighter moments came in the short film categories. For only the seventh time in Oscars history, a category ended in a tie when The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva both won Best Live Action Short.
“Ironic that the short film Oscar is going to take twice as long,” presenter Kumail Nanjiani quipped.
Producers briefly attempted to wrap up the second group of winners by cutting their spotlight and retracting the microphone into the stage, prompting boos from the audience before the move was quickly reversed and the filmmakers were allowed to finish their speeches.
The ceremony also paused for a tribute to director and actor Rob Reiner, who died alongside his wife Michelle in December. Host Conan O’Brien handed the stage to Billy Crystal, who reflected on Reiner’s long influence on Hollywood.
Here is the full list of winners from the 2026 Academy Awards:
Best Picture
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Directing
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Actor in a Leading Role
WINNER: Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Actress in a Leading Role
WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Supporting Actor
WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Supporting Actress
WINNER: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
International Feature Film
WINNER: Sentimental Value (Norway)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just An Accident (France)
Sirat (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Original Song
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Diane Warren: Relentless
Sinners
Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams
Original Screenplay
WINNER: Sinners
Blue Moon
It Was Just An Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Train Dreams
Costume Design
WINNER: Frankenstein
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Original Score
WINNER: Sinners
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Live Action Short Film
JOINT WINNER: The Singers
JOINT WINNER: Two People Exchanging Saliva
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
Animated Short Film
WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Animated Feature Film
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Elio
Little Amelie
Zootopia 2
Documentary Feature Film
WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In The Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
The Perfect Neighbour
Documentary Short Film
WINNER: All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera
Children No More
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Production Design
WINNER: Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Casting
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Film Editing
WINNER: One Battle After Another
F1
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Cinematography
WINNER: Sinners
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Visual Effects
WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World: Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Make-up and Hairstyling
WINNER: Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Sound
WINNER: F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat