What’s inside this year’s Oscars gift bag worth an estimated $350,000?

Oscar nominees who do not take home a statuette will still receive a lavish consolation prize.

Each year, a selection of the ceremony’s top contenders are given the “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags – a collection of luxury travel experiences, wellness treatments and lifestyle products assembled by Los Angeles marketing company Distinctive Assets.

Despite their association with the ceremony, the gift bags are not officially affiliated with the Academy Awards. Instead, they are a private marketing venture in which brands provide products or services in exchange for the publicity generated when the contents are revealed.

The packages are typically distributed to nominees in the four acting categories and the best director award. This year’s bag is estimated to be worth about $350,000, with travel experiences accounting for much of the value.

Among the headline gifts are luxury holidays, including a villa stay in Ibiza for up to 16 guests and trip to Sri Lanka. One of the more unusual additions this year is access to a complimentary prenuptial agreement consultation from a family law firm in California.

A villa stay in Ibiza for up to 16 guests is included in the gift bag this year. Reuters Info

The packages also include wellness retreats, cosmetic treatments, skincare products and lifestyle items, reflecting the bag’s dual role as a celebration of nominees and a marketing platform for brands, many of which are smaller companies seeking international exposure.

Who will receive an Oscars gift bag?

The bags are given to nominees in the acting and best director categories. This year, those in the running for the director award are Chloe Zhao, Josh Safdie, Paul Thomas Anderson, Joachim Trier and Ryan Coogler.

The best actor nominees are Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B Jordan and Wagner Moura.

Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, shows items included in this year's gift bag. Reuters Info

The best actress nominees are Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinsve and Emma Stone. The best supporting actor nominees are Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Delroy Lindo, Sean Penn and Stellan Skarsgard.

The best supporting actress nominees, meanwhile, are Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amy Madigan, Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor.

Is there a downside?

One catch for recipients is that many of the items are considered taxable income in the US. Celebrities who accept the gifts may therefore have to report their value to the Internal Revenue Service and pay taxes on them.