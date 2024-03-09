What's in this year's Oscars gift bag worth an estimated $180,000?

Another award show, another over-the-top gift bag.

This year's "Everyone Wins" swag package at the Oscars offers a range of lavish experiences and products. For more than two decades, Distinctive Assets, an entertainment marketing company in Los Angeles, has coordinated and delivered the bags to those nominated for an Academy Award.

However, the gift bags aren’t affiliated with the Oscars. They are instead a private marketing endeavour. Additionally, not everyone nominated gets one as they are only given to the top acting and directing contenders and the host.

This year's haul includes a three-night stay at Chalet Zermatt Peak in the Swiss Alps, the reigning winner of the Best Ski Chalet from the World’s Ski Awards, valued at $50,000. There's also a seven-day retreat to the Golden Door spa in Southern California ($24,000), which offers daily massages, farm-to-table meals, private hiking trails and mindfulness and wellness classes.

Other highlights include in the package include:

A three-night stay at a Saint-Barth Paradise luxury villa, where week-long trips go for between $14,000 and $80,000.

Private performance by celebrity mentalist Carl Christman ($25,000)

Fashion and beauty including an Elboque shearling bag ($311), a Bagceit handbag holder ($55), Jambys shorts ($38) and a bundle of Miage skincare products ($516)

Clean beauty offerings of Danucera Cerabalm ($55) and D22 Tonic ($88), Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum ($20) and Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray ($34)

Skincare products from Instytutum: the Flawless Pads ($95), Hydrafusion 4D HA Water Burst Cream ($87) and Fancy Match Lip Gloss ($44)

A micro-needling session from Cynosure ($10,000) and a Helight Sleep device ($139) powered by red light therapy

Balancing the assortment includes more budget-friendly items such as a 50th anniversary Rubik’s Cube ($15) and a sampling of Poppi prebiotic soda ($30).

Who will get an Oscars gift bag?

These are the 26 recipients this year.

From left, Annette Bening, Sandra Huller, Carey Mulligan, Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone are nominated for Best Actress at the 96th Academy Awards. EPA

Host: Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Best Director nominees: Justine Triet, Martin Scorcese, Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jonathan Glazer

Justine Triet, Martin Scorcese, Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jonathan Glazer Best Actor nominees: Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, Jeffrey Wright

Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, Jeffrey Wright Best Actress nominees: Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone

Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone Best Supporting Actor nominees: Sterling K Brown, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr, Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo

Sterling K Brown, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr, Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo Best Supporting Actress nominees: Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, Jodie Foster, Da'Vine Joy Randolph

However, one downside of receiving the lavish bags is that some of the items are considered taxable income, meaning recipients will have to pay up to America's IRS.