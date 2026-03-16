Oscars 2026: Stars display Iran war and Gaza messages on red carpet

Political messages marked the red carpet at this year’s Academy Awards, with several stars using their attire to highlight conflicts affecting the Middle East.

Actors and filmmakers arriving at the ceremony in Los Angeles wore pins and symbols calling for peace and humanitarian action as fighting continues across the region following the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem drew attention with a pin reading “No a la guerra” – Spanish for “No to war” – which he previously wore in 2003 during protests against the Iraq war. He also displayed a “Free Palestine” pin on the carpet.

Presenting the Award for Best Internatioanl Feature Film during the ceremony, Bardem said on stage: “No to war and free Palestine,” to loud applause from the audience.

Javier Bardem and Priyanka Chopra Jonas on stage during the 2026 Oscars. Reuters Info

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bardem connected the symbolism to the current conflict.

“We are here 23 years after with another illegal war, created by Trump and Netanyahu with another lie to defeat the regime.

“They're radicalising the regime by their horrific actions, that is not the reason. And also the Palestine symbolism of resistance.”

Among the most visible symbols elsewhere on the carpet was the red enamel Artists4Ceasefire pin, worn by members of the creative community in reference to Gaza.

British actress Charithra Chandran was among those wearing the badge during the ceremony.

“What we are demanding is a ceasefire in Gaza, I think that I am so blessed to have a platform and this is the least I could do to use it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Sometimes the news cycle is so fast and people move on but the people in Gaza and the West Bank are still suffering.”

Actors from The Voice of Hind Rajab, which is nominated for Best International Feature Film, also appeared on the carpet wearing the symbol. The film recounts the killing of a five-year-old Palestinian girl during the war in Gaza and the attempts by emergency responders to reach her.

Actress Saja Kilani said the decision reflected continuing violence affecting civilians in multiple regions. “There is no ceasefire right now, there are bombings happening to this day,” she said. “Destruction, displacement, all over the world.

“Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and Venezuela, everywhere. This is a demand for a permanent ceasefire.”

Kaouther Ben Hania's film The Voice of Hind Rajab was nominated for Best International Feature Film. Reuters Info

Her fellow cast member, Israeli actress Clara Khoury, also linked the message to wider political issues.

“It's happening in the US, ICE. What's happening in America, what's happening with ICE, it's all connected. We are all the same, we are all human and hatred is a cancer.

“People should open their hearts, our governments should acknowledge the other and be accountable to their atrocities everywhere.”

Another member of the film’s cast, Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees, was unable to attend the ceremony despite the nomination. Malhees has said he could not travel to the United States because of a travel ban imposed by the Trump administration on holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents.

“It hurts. But here is the truth: You can block a passport. You cannot block a voice,” he wrote on Instagram.