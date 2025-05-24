Promised Sky by Erige Sehiri is set in Tunis and follows an Ivorian pastor whose home becomes a shelter for migrants. Photo: Henia Production
Promised Sky by Erige Sehiri is set in Tunis and follows an Ivorian pastor whose home becomes a shelter for migrants. Photo: Henia Production

Tunisian film Promised Sky takes an unflinching look at undocumented individuals

Director Erige Sehiri hopes her Cannes release about the migrant experience will strike a chord with audiences worldwide

James Mottram

May 24, 2025