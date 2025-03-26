UK border operations in France under strain as stowaway detections fall

UK border operations are being “closely monitored” by smuggling gangs in northern France seeking to exploit weaknesses, as the number of people detected trying to enter the country clandestinely by sneaking on to vehicles has plummeted, a report has found. Immigration and borders chief inspector David Bolt said it was vital for Border Force to invest in staff, detection equipment and IT systems to counter organised gangs and criminal opportunism. Mr Bolt’s report said the number of migrants detected by Border Force staff working at the ferry ports of Calais and Dunkirk, and the Channel Tunnel at Coquelles, trying to enter the UK illegally has fallen substantially from 56,000 in 2014 to about 5,000 last year. The findings of the Immigration and Borders watchdog follow publication of data showing a record number of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/migrants/" target="_blank"> migrants </a>arriving in Britain after crossing the English Channel for the first three months of this year. About 6,000 people have arrived as of Monday, according to latest Home Office figures, despite the Labour government’s pledge to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/12/27/small-boat-crossings-up-20-in-2024-despite-uks-pledge-to-smash-the-gangs/" target="_blank">“smash the gangs” </a>of people smugglers who charge people thousands to make the dangerous crossing in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/07/03/diy-deathtraps-the-ramshackle-boats-bringing-migrants-to-britain/" target="_blank"> flimsy boats.</a> The report found that many argue small boat journeys began in the Channel because of UK government efforts to boost physical security at the port up until 2020, when curbing illegal crossings became the focus. Inspectors raised concerns about fairness over a scheme that fines drivers up to £10,000 ($12,900) if a stowaway is found in their vehicle. “Border Force resources and capabilities are stretched, and its operations and those of its security contractors are closely monitored by migrants and smuggling gangs to identify and be ready to exploit any weaknesses,” Mr Bolt said. He added it was “vital that Border Force continues to invest in staff, detection equipment and IT systems” at the ports in northern France. The report said more work is needed to understand why some migrants enter vehicles covertly at the “juxtaposed ports” – where British border staff in France are based – and cross through the Channel Tunnel as stowaways. "The relationship between small boats and clandestine entry through the juxtaposed ports is not well understood,” said Mr Bolt. "This needs more attention, not least to get ahead of any displacement effect if new measures to reduce small boat crossings begin to work." Looking at why some migrants choose clandestine entry over small boat crossings, inspectors said cost was relevant, with places on board boats appearing to have no set price. "However, it is reasonable to assume that a key point of difference is the intention of the vast majority of those arriving by small boat to claim asylum at the first opportunity, which over 90 per cent have done, whereas a proportion of clandestine entrants hope to remain undetected in the UK for as long as possible,” said Mr Bolt. Among seven recommendations, his report called for the Home Office to designate “ownership” of clandestine entries, so improvements can be made and maintained. It added that at the time of writing the report there was no senior leader with overall responsibility for tackling clandestine entry despite it being categorised as the highest priority in Border Force documents. The Home Office has said the newly formed Border Security Command, set up to tackle organised immigration crime, will support the role. A Home Office representative said: “The Home Office acknowledges the need for a co-ordinated approach to tackling the clandestine threat. The newly established Border Security Command (BSC) will deliver a major overhaul and upgrade in law enforcement marking a significant step forward in the fight against illegal migration and criminal smuggling gangs.” Meanwhile, the latest figures for small boat crossings represent a blow to the UK government’s pledge to deal with the politically charged issue. The number is above the 5,435 migrants who arrived across January, February and March in 2024 - at the time, a record for the first quarter of a calendar year. It is also well above the 3,793 arrivals in the first three months of 2023 and 4,548 in the equivalent period in 2022. An <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/19/video-kurdish-smugglers-exposed/" target="_blank">investigation by <i>The National</i></a> recently revealed the determination of migrants to cross the English Channel and a people-smuggling industry controlled and financed in Iraqi-Kurdistan.