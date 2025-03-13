Are UK crackdowns deterring Iraqi Kurdish smugglers?

The UK's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/01/30/uk-introduces-terror-style-laws-to-stop-plotters-behind-people-smuggling/" target="_blank">National Crime Agency</a> has been intensifying its campaign to crack down on people smugglers operating in the Iraqi Kurdish region. Thousands of Iraqi Kurds make the risky journey each year trying to reach Europe and the UK. Many are smuggled there on crowded, ill-equipped boats across dangerous seas in search of a better life. A months-long <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/03/13/kurdistan-people-smuggling-special-investigation/" target="_blank">investigation by <i>The National</i></a> traced direct links between some of the most notorious smuggler gangs operating from Kurdish towns in Iraq, and in France and the UK. In this episode of <i>Beyond the Headlines</i>, host Nada AlTaher speaks to the reporting team about what they uncovered: a teenage girl stuck in a northern French town, struggling to cross the English Channel; an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/kurdistan-trafficking-uk-investigation/" target="_blank">infamous ringleader</a> who has gone into hiding; and a sham car wash in Wales that pulls the strings from behind the scenes. Sunniva Rose, Aveen Karim and Tariq Tahir recount the details of their investigation and talk about the impact of recent police raids on both smugglers and migrants.