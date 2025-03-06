Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Art at The Dubai Balloon and a play inspired by Thousand and One Nights

This week’s events and exhibitions are inspired by the holy month, thematically reflecting on the traditions and spirit of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. From an exhibition in Sharjah dedicated to the history of calligraphy to a curated programme at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/11/20/on-this-land-an-exhibition-in-alserkal-avenue-is-a-triumph-of-palestinian-culture/" target="_blank">Alserkal Avenue</a> that includes workshops, music and a theatrical interpretation of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/how-the-thousand-and-one-nights-shaped-the-novels-of-the-modern-day-1.1015716" target="_blank">The Thousand and One Nights</a>, there is much to admire. Here is what to look out for this weekend. Eternal Letters: Qur’an Manuscripts from the Abdul Rahman Al Owais Collection is an exhibition that focuses on the history and religious significance of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/05/27/khawla-art-and-culture/" target="_blank">Arabic calligraphy</a>. The exhibition presents 81 Quranic manuscripts that have never been shown to the public before. The manuscripts come from across the Islamic world and exhibit the breadth of calligraphic styles that emerged from China, Turkey, Iran, and the Mediterranean, among other places. The works cover more than a millennia of Islamic history and are part of the private collection of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/coronavirus-health-minister-says-uae-is-already-planning-for-next-viral-outbreak-as-covid-19-fight-goes-on-1.1018510" target="_blank">Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais</a>, the UAE Minister of Health and Prevention. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2022/11/01/rare-quran-manuscripts-go-on-display-at-sharjah-museum-of-islamic-civilization/" target="_blank">Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation</a> is also holding a Ramadan-themed programme between Thursday and Sunday. Ramadan Lamma includes workshops on drawing lanterns with acrylic, illuminating letters with gold leaf as well as making prayer beads. <i>Until May 25; Saturday to Thursday; 9am to 2pm, 9pm to 11pm; Sharjah</i> Echoes of the Crescent is an art exhibition in an unconventional but beautiful setting. Taking place until March 30 at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/03/27/watch-dubai-balloon-soar-300-metres-above-palm-jumeirah-skyline/" target="_blank">The Dubai Balloon</a>, the exhibition features works by three artists living in the UAE: Haneen Al Rifai, Maria Munteanu and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/it-s-a-moonshot-uae-community-art-project-seeks-2-020-works-by-june-1.1011473" target="_blank">Sana Maarrawi</a>. The installations and paintings that are exhibited reflect on motifs of Arabic traditions, from calligraphy, falconry and chivalry to the hospitality that the culture is renowned for. The exhibition is accessible through the purchase of a ticket to The Dubai Balloon, which starts at Dh175 for adults and Dh75 for children. <i>Until March 30; Monday to Sunday; 6-11am, 6pm to 12pm; Dubai</i> <i>Thousand and One Nights </i>is one of history’s most influential literary works, having inspired everyone from Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Naguib Mahfouz to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/01/24/waciny-laredj-one-thousand-and-one-nights/" target="_blank">Waciny Laredj</a>. The timeless tales told by Scheherazade to the ruler Shahryar are well known not only in the Middle East, but around the world. Its stories have inspired films, television shows as well as songs. A play based on the story will now being shown at Dubai’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/on-stage/who-are-the-comedians-performing-live-at-the-junction-s-online-stand-up-series-1.1020749" target="_blank">The Junction</a>. The production is an original script written and directed by Rasika Agashe, an Indian actress known for films and series including <i>Pet Puraan</i> and <i>Three of Us</i>. Tickets are set at Dh120 per person. The play comes as part of a Ramadan programme at Alserkal Avenue entitled Interrupting Patterns. The programme takes place over two weekends, on Saturday and Sunday, then again on March 15 and 16. It includes storytelling events for children as well as workshops in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/03/28/tatreez-has-become-a-form-of-resistance-for-palestinians/" target="_blank">tatreez</a> and comic book illustration. <i>Saturday and Sunday, 8.30pm, The Junction, Dubai</i>