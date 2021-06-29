Who are the comedians performing live at The Junction's online stand-up series?

There's nothing like a good stand-up show to lift spirits in trying and unprecedented times.

Now, you probably already know that, and you've probably gorged on every Netflix comedy special there is. But there's a new stand-up series with more regionally-tailored material that is about to kick off. And – unlike prerecorded comedy specials online – this one will be streamed live.

The Junction, a performing arts space in Dubai's Al Serkal Avenue, is hosting the A'muse'd stand-up series on its Instagram page every night at 8pm between Sunday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 20.

Starting the series is Gaurav Gupta. The Indian comedian – who is a dentist by profession – is a veteran of the stand-up stage, basing his jokes on relatable family dynamics and social situations. He is set to “share what keeps him ticking” on Sunday, May 17.

Amit Tandon and his wife Sonal Gera Tandon, are the next to perform on the A’muse’d series. Tandon, who has performed more than 1,400 shows so far, will prove that his “married guy” moniker is what keeps his comedy fresh.

He was also one of the first three Indian comedians on Netflix, after he was featured in the Comedians of The World comedy special, a platform that had a select set of 47 comics from around the world. The Tandons are set to perform on Monday, May 18.

Anshu Mor is performing at the same time on the following day, May 18. Mor is recognised as one of the fastest rising stars in the Indian comedy scene. In 2016, he left a corporate job with dreams of pursuing a career in stand-up. Within the first year he had performed in more than 100 shows and had shot two one-hour specials. Mor will be performing with his 19-year-old son Suryaditya for Tuesday's performances. The duo will showcase their unique and hilarious father-son chemistry.

Vipul Goyal will wrap up the series with a performance on Wednesday, April 20. Goyal is touted as one of the top comedians of India. The Humorously Yours star is known to take jabs at everything from politics and Facebook to Indian dads and trains.

