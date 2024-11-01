Jumeirah Mosque takes inspiration from two Islamic architectural styles – Fatimid and Egyptian Mamluk. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Mosques of the UAE: Jumeirah landmark's interiors are as beautiful as the outside

Elegant sandstone building was a gift from former Ruler of Dubai to his son in 1979

Maan Jalal
November 01, 2024

