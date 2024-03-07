US to announce plans for temporary port to deliver Gaza aid

The US military plans to establish a temporary port off the coast of Gaza for the delivery of humanitarian aid, senior administration officials said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the plans in his State of the Union address.

No details were provided as to how the pier will be built, but the operation will not require US boots on the ground to build the causeway, the officials said.

One of the officials noted that the US military had "unique" capabilities that would allow them to build the structure from vessels offshore.

The official said that the US had worked "very closely" with the Israelis to develop the initiative and that they, in turn, have also worked closely with Cyprus. All parties will continue to engage on security issues on the project.

As to the distribution of aid in the enclave, one of the officials said the US was working with the UN and humanitarian agencies to ensure the aid was delivered to those who needed it.

Initial aid supplies will come from Cyprus, one of the officials said.

The announcement comes as the US and allied countries continue to airdrop aid into Gaza.