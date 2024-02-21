Sheikh Mohammed orders more humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered 11 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to be sent to Gaza.

A plane carrying medicine and supplies left International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai early on Wednesday, according to Dubai Media Office.

It was travelling to El Arish Airport in Egypt, from where the supplies will be transferred to a team from the World Health Organisation to take to Gaza.

"As the health crisis in the Gaza Strip unfolds and as hostilities in Rafah escalate, these medicines are critical for people whose access to medical care has been severely restricted owing to shortages facing the health system as a whole,” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

"[The] WHO is grateful for the support of Dubai’s International Humanitarian City, the government of Dubai, and the government of the United Arab Emirates to deliver life-saving supplies to the world’s most vulnerable populations in their greatest time of need."

Dr Balkhy said the WHO’s logistics centre, which is based in IHC, provides a lifeline to countries affected by health emergencies.

The UAE said it was "deeply disappointed" after a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza was rejected by the US on Tuesday.

The Arab-backed resolution, drafted by Algeria, received 13 votes in favour, an abstention from Britain and a US veto.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, said the rejection of the ceasefire proposal was regrettable and spoke of the dire consequences of the conflict.

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 29,195, with 69,170 wounded, according to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.

“We are proactively supporting the international humanitarian community to respond to the ongoing humanitarian emergency and ease suffering in Gaza," said Giuseppe Saba, chief executive of IHC.

"The mission of Dubai’s International Humanitarian City resonates deeply with its dedication to saving lives by fulfilling urgent medical needs in co-ordination with the WHO.

"Together with our partners, we remain dedicated to standing by the most vulnerable everywhere, aligning with Dubai and the UAE’s efforts towards our humanitarian duties.”