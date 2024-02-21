Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas says US ceasefire veto gives approval for 'more massacres'

<p>Hamas has condemned a US decision to veto a UN Security Council resolution for a Gaza ceasefire, saying it amounted to giving&nbsp;Israel&nbsp;approval to carry out "more massacres".</p><p>"This veto serves the agenda of the&nbsp;Israeli&nbsp;occupation, obstructs international efforts to stop the aggression and increases the suffering of our people," Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday night.</p><p>Several countries have condemned the US decision against the proposal, which was submitted by Algeria.</p><p>The UAE expressed “great disappointment” over the decision.&nbsp;</p><p>"After more than four months of killing and displacement, with no end in sight, it is time for this war to end," the UAE mission to the UN wrote on X on Wednesday morning.</p><p>Beijing has also criticised Washington for blocking the resolution, saying the US is giving Israel a “green light” to continue killing Palestinians.&nbsp;</p><p>"The US veto sends a wrong message, pushing the situation in&nbsp;Gaza&nbsp;into a more dangerous one," the state-run Xinhua quoted China’s UN envoy as saying,&nbsp;adding that objection to a ceasefire in&nbsp;Gaza&nbsp;is "nothing different from giving the green light to the continued slaughter".</p>