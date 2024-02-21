Live Blog
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield casts a veto vote during a UN Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas war, at UN Headquarters in New York City on February 20, 2024. The US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Tuesday that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, even as President Joe Biden faced mounting pressure to dial back support for Israel. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas says US ceasefire veto gives approval for 'more massacres'

The Arab-backed resolution, drafted by Algeria, received 13 votes in favour, an abstention from Britain and the US veto

  • UAE voices 'great disappointment' over vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolution
  • Hamas says US Gaza veto gives approval to Israel for 'more massacres'
  • US to propose resolution calling for temporary ceasefire 'as soon as practicable'
  • Hamas abandons demand for permanent Gaza ceasefire, say sources
  • Israel accused of deliberately blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza
  • UNRWA says Israel hasn't shown evidence that its workers joined October attack
  • Diplomatic row continues over Brazilian President comparing Gaza to Holocaust
  • Gaza death toll rises to 29,195, with 69,170 wounded
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

A Palestinian man enters a heavily damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Updated: February 21, 2024, 7:09 AM