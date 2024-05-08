Police demolish George Washington University pro-Palestine protest encampment

More than 30 demonstrators were arrested at George Washington University in the US capital when police cleared a pro-Palestinian protest encampment early on Wednesday.

The arrests of 33 demonstrators occurred hours after dozens marched to the home of the university's president as city officials prepared to appear before Congress on the handling of the protest.

Washington mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police chief Pamela Smith were called to testify on Wednesday afternoon at the Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, but the hearing was cancelled after the arrests.

Representative James Comer, the committee's chairman, said he was “very pleased” with the shutdown of the encampment.

But Majority Leader Steve Scalise took a more critical tone, arguing it “shouldn’t have taken the threat of a congressional hearing for DC mayor Bowser to finally allow DC Police to respond to George Washington University’s call for them to clear the anti-Semitic and unlawful encampments”.

“It should’ve been done on day one,” Mr Scalise said.

University administrators said in a statement: “While the university is committed to protecting students’ rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations."

Students at universities across the country are protesting against the Israel-Gaza war and demanding their institutions divest from companies with ties to the Israeli government and military.

A handful of “Free Gaza” signs strewn along 20th Street is all that was left of the pro-Palestine encampment.

Police blocked off the area and sanitation workers threw tents and debris into bin lorries as the city and university worked to clear the site, where students had gathered for more than week in support of Palestine.

“I’m pretty shocked that they came in,” one student, who did not wish to be named, told The National.

“I didn't really think they would touch the students because it's DC.”

The fourth-year student added that from what she had seen of the demonstration, it was peaceful.

“It was pretty contained. It's just one block. They've blocked off the street. And compared to other universities, compared to what MPD [Metropolitan Police Department] deals with every day in DC with protests, it was very minimal.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in response to the clearing of the encampment that “students have the right to be safe and anti-Semitism is repugnant”, doubling down on the administration's stance that the demonstrations had included the use of discriminatory action and violence.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden marked Holocaust Remembrance Day, spoke out against anti-Semitism on campus and reaffirmed his support for Israel.

“My commitment to Israel is ironclad, even when we disagree.”

The clearing of the George Washington University encampment comes a day after police cleared a similar site at the University of Chicago, where dozens of tents and cardboard signs had been set up on the lawn for nine days.

“It was traumatising,” Prof Uday Jain of the Faculty For Justice In Palestine told CBS.

“And it's a miracle that no one was injured. It's really a miracle given the level of chaos that the police were causing.”

Meanwhile, in Massachusetts more than 300 Harvard University faculty members signed a letter sent to interim president Alan Garber that urged his administration to negotiate with the pro-Palestine student protesters staging an encampment on campus, The Harvard Crimson reported.

The faculty letter came a day after Mr Garber sent a university-wide email that threatened students participating in the encampment with suspension if they did not end the protest.

And at Princeton University in New Jersey, students began a hunger strike last week in protest against the war in Gaza.

“Our hunger strike is a response to the administration's refusal to engage with our demands for dissociation and divestment from Israel,” the Princeton Israeli Apartheid Divest wrote in a release.

"We refuse to be silenced by the university administration's intimidation and repression tactics."

