Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. A series of airstrikes killed seven aid workers from the international charity, leading it to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza. (AP Photo / Ismael Abu Dayyah)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel 'not doing enough' to protect aid workers, Biden says

US President demands accountability over World Central Kitchen deaths

  • Gaza war damage amounts to $18.5 billion, says World Bank
  • Israel cuts off water supply to Nablus amid West Bank raids
  • Biden 'outraged' by Israel strike on Gaza aid workers
  • US denies involvement in Damascus strike
  • Palestine requests 'renewed' consideration for full UN membership
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,916, with 75,494 injured
Updated: April 03, 2024, 8:36 AM