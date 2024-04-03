Israel-Gaza war live: Israel 'not doing enough' to protect aid workers, Biden says

<p><em>Patrick deHahn&nbsp;</em>reports:</p><p>US President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;on Tuesday said he was outraged by Israel's strike that killed&nbsp;seven World Central Kitchen workers&nbsp;and demanded accountability for those responsible.</p><p>In some of his strongest words of condemnation of Israel since it launched its war on Gaza after the October 7 Hamas attacks, Mr Biden said the US ally is failing to protect aid workers and civilians.</p><p>“I am outraged and heartbroken by the deaths of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, including one American, in Gaza yesterday,” Mr Biden said.</p><p>Israel's “investigation must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public".</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/04/03/biden-outraged-and-heartbroken-over-world-central-kitchen-deaths/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>