EU unlocks €50 million to UNRWA but demands reviews to release more funding

The EU on Friday said it would transfer €50 million to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and possibly unlock more funds planned this year, depending on how the agency implements its requests.

The latest available ranking of pledges on UNRWA's website show that in 2022, the EU was the third biggest donor with close to $115 million. At $343 million, the US was the agency's most important donor, followed by Germany, at $202 million.

Both have frozen their funds to UNRWA over the Israeli accusations.

The EU outlined conditions for continuing its funding earlier this year, including an audit by EU-appointed experts, a review of the agency's 13,000 staff in Gaza and the strengthening of its department of internal investigations.

“With today’s decision, the Commission is diversifying its assistance for the innocent Palestinian people in Gaza,” said the commissioner in charge of development aid, Oliver Varhelyi, in a statement.

“At the same time, the commitment of UNRWA to introduce robust measures to prevent possible misconduct and minimise risk of allegations is welcome.”

The EU Commission, the bloc's executive arm, had initially planned to disburse €82 million to UNRWA at the end of February.

But Israeli accusations made public by UNRWA in late January, alleging involvement of 12 agency's staff members in the October 7 attacks put the transfer into question.

Unlike many other large donors, the EU Commission did not suspend the funds but on January 29 made three additional requests, leaving the timeline of disbursements vague at the time.

The EU Commission today also said it would allocate an extra €68 million “to support the Palestinian population across the region, to be implemented through international partners like the Red Cross and the Red Crescent”.

“Innocent Palestinians should not have to pay the price for the crimes of terrorist group Hamas,” said the Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“They face terrible conditions putting their lives at risk because of lack of access to sufficient food and other basic needs. That is why we are reinforcing our support to them this year by a further €68 million.”

An EU Commission spokesperson said that this extra funding did not exclude any agencies including UNRWA. “Circumstances will determine what are the best organisations to work with in order for us to implement this support,” said spokesperson Eric Mamer.

The €50 million is expected to be used by UNRWA to pay salaries of its staff across the region, including teachers and health workers.

The remaining planned €32 million will be disbursed in two parts “in line with the implementation of this agreement,” said the EU Commission in a statement.

The EU Commission added that “the agreement with UNWRA foresees the possibility for the Commission to suspend or recover payments should credible information indicating significant deficiencies in the functioning of the internal control system come to light”.

The EU additionally pledged €125 million in humanitarian aid in 2024 for Palestinians in occupied territories, including Gaza, and said it would send the first €16 million on Friday. It did not specify which organisation would be the recipient of those funds.

“Today, the Commission is contracting the first €16 million from its humanitarian aid budget for food, medical and non-food items, shelter, as well as education and psycho-social support to civilians in Gaza,” said Commissioner Janez Lenarcic, in charge of humanitarian aid.

“It is essential to also ensure the safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid and workers into and throughout Gaza. Thousands of lives are at stake.”

The EU's announcements comes in contrast with other major donors' decisions to suspend funding to UNRWA following the Israeli accusations.

German officials have said they would wait for the UN investigations to end before deciding if they would change their position. The US National Intelligence Council said last week it cannot independently verify Israeli claims against UNRWA.

This in turn dried up UNRWA finances despite needs soaring in Gaza due to the five-month long war with Israel that has killed more than 30,000 people in the enclave.

“We’re essentially on the brink of UNRWA not being able to provide services, but as of right now it is continuing to provide services,” Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary General, told The National.

At stake lies UNRWA's ability to operate in Gaza and in the wider region at a time of heightened instability. Reports have emerged of children dying from malnutrition in the north of the enclave, and at least 100 Palestinians were killed and about 700 injured when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds gathering around aid lorries on Thursday.

Speaking before the EU Commission's Friday announcement, Marta Lorenzo, UNRWA's representative to the EU, warned that the agency might enter a negative cash flow soon, which would impede its ability to pay salaries to its 30,000 staff across the region.

“It would be very difficult for UNRWA to decide what to cut first. Do I cut education in Jordan? Or do I cut it in Lebanon? Do I stop giving shelter or do I stop giving food? This is a scenario where none of us wants to be. Taking this decision is a very tough one and not a fair one,” Ms Lorenzo told The National.

In mid-January, UNRWA had also announced the launch of an independent review of claims against the agency's neutrality headed by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Following the later Israeli accusations regarding the October 7 attacks, which killed around 1,200 people in Israel, the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) was mandated to investigate the claims.

UNRWA also fired the member of staff at the centre of the Israeli accusations. Two are dead. A spokesperson for the UN Secretary General said on Thursday that they had yet to receive Israeli evidence to back their claims.