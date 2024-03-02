US drops food into Gaza in its first airborne aid operation

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The US and Jordan collaborated to conduct their first joint air drop of aid into Gaza on Saturday, delivering more than 38,000 meals using military cargo planes.

This action was part of US President Joe Biden's commitment to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The US Central Command announced that three aircraft dropped the supplies “along the coastline of Gaza”, with plans for potential follow-up deliveries.

The operation involved US Air Force and Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130 planes, alongside soldiers specialising in the aerial delivery of supplies. Bundles of the meals were dropped on pallets with small parachutes.

President Biden had announced the initiation of these humanitarian deliveries on Friday to address the dire conditions in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war, now in its fifth month.

This came after an incident where more than 100 Palestinians were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops, who opened fire as civilians surged towards an aid convoy on Thursday.

"This isn't going to be one and done, there will be additional air drops planned and executed."

“We will learn from the first airdrops and this will be a part of a sustained effort,” Mr Kirby told reporters during a briefing.

“We're also going to redouble our efforts to open up a humanitarian maritime corridor for the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.”

The airdrops are seen as a supplement to, rather than a replacement for, aid delivered via land, with Mr Kirby noting the advantages and limitations of aerial versus ground delivery methods.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has led to the deaths of at least 13 children from malnutrition and dehydration, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

With continuing negotiations for a ceasefire and the continuous evaluation of aid delivery methods, the international community remains focused on mitigating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while seeking a path towards a sustainable resolution of the conflict.

Reports citing Egyptian security officials indicate that discussions between Israel and Hamas on a Gaza ceasefire were set to resume in Cairo on Sunday.

The timing of these talks and the air drop operation follows closely on the heels of an incident that saw Israeli troops opening fire near a food convoy, leaving 115 people dead and 760 injured. An event that drew international condemnation and calls for an independent inquiry.

Israel denied its forces shot into the crowd, but the aftermath saw Hamas considering a freeze on negotiations.

The European Union described the deaths of Palestinians attempting to access food as “unjustifiable” and demanded “an impartial international investigation on this tragic event allowing for a clear picture of the events and responsibilities.”

The anticipated next round of talks aims to address the exchange of hostages and a temporary ceasefire.

Since the onset of the conflict, over 30,000 Palestinians have died under heavy bombardment, with Israel halting ceasefire talks over what it called “delusional” demands from Hamas.