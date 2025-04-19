Business Elite onboard Riyadh Air. All photos: Riyadh Air

Business

Aviation

Riyadh Air's new cabin design aspires to be 'Audrey Hepburn of the sky'

Start-up airline to add first-class cabin in its extra-wide body aircraft as it mulls order for either Boeing 777X or Airbus A350s models, CEO says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

April 19, 2025