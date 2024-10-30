Riyadh Air orders 60 Airbus A321 Neo narrow-body jets in long-anticipated deal

Riyadh Air has placed an order for 60 Airbus A321 Neo narrow-body aircraft in a long-anticipated deal as it builds up its fleet and prepares for its debut flight by mid-2025.

The start-up airline's second aircraft order was confirmed with a signing between Tony Douglas, chief executive of Riyadh Air, and Christian Scherer, chief executive of commercial aircraft at Airbus, during the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh on Wednesday.

“This deal underlines the airline’s ambitious intentions in advance of next year’s launch, as it builds a comprehensive international network and establishes Riyadh as a major strategic global aviation hub,” Yasir Al Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and chairman of PIF-backed Riyadh Air, said.

Riyadh Air placed its first aircraft order in March last year when it signed an agreement for 39 Boeing 787 wide-body planes, with the option for 33 more, to handle long-haul flights.

The new deal for 60 narrow-bodies, along with the existing Boeing order including options, has taken the start-up's order book to a total of 132 aircraft to drive its growth plans.

Riyadh Air plans to launch two new routes per month over the next five years, a fast pace designed to help the airline reach its goal of 100 destinations by 2030.

In September, The National reported that the Saudi start-up would announce its single-aisle jet order by the end of 2024.

More to follow …

