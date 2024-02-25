Two month old baby dies of malnutrition amid UN warning of 'explosion' in child deaths

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A two month old baby died on Sunday of malnutrition in Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, the health ministry said, amid progress in talks towards a hostage and ceasefire deal by Israeli's war cabinet.

The baby, named Mahmoud Fattouh, passed away after his family were unable to find food and milk to feed him.

“We saw a woman carrying her baby, screaming for help. Her pale baby seemed to be taking his last breath,” a paramedic who helped his parents bring him to the hospital said.

Mahmoud was rushed to Al Shifa Hospital, located in Gaza city, and was diagnosed with acute malnutrition.

His death comes as the UN warned of an “explosion” in child deaths due to Israel’s war on the besieged enclave that has worsened an increasingly desperate situation faced by civilians.

The international organisation has warned that 2.2 million people were on the brink of famine.

The World Food Programme said this week its teams had reported “unprecedented levels of desperation”. Supplies are running out as aid agencies are unable to enter certain areas amid heavy Israeli bombing.

Aid lorries getting through have faced looting as well as the dangers on the ground.

In northern Gaza's Jabilia refugee camp, bedraggled children held out plastic containers and battered cooking pots for what little food was available.

“We the grown-ups can still make it, but these children who are four and five years old, what did they do wrong to sleep hungry and wake up hungry?” one man said angrily.

Residents have resorted to eating scavenged scraps of rotten corn, animal fodder unfit for human consumption and even leaves.

Save the Children said the risk of famine would continue to “increase as long as the government of Israel continues to impede the entry of aid into Gaza”.

Israel said that 13,000 lorries carrying aid supplies had entered the territory since the start of the war. Under prewar conditions, an average of 500 lorries entered Gaza, the UN says, meaning that at day 143 of the war, over 71,000 lorries should have entered the strip.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 29,600 people, mostly women and children, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said early Sunday that another 98 people had been killed overnight, with the Hamas media office reporting strikes along the length of the territory, from Beit Lahia in the north to Rafah in the south.

Rafah strikes continue

An AFP reporter said there had been a number of air strikes on Saturday evening in Rafah, a city along the territory's southern border with Egypt where hundreds of thousands of Gazans have fled to escape fighting elsewhere.

The presence of so many civilians packed into the area has sparked concerns over Israeli plans for troops to finally push into the city, the last major urban centre they have yet to enter.

Despite the concerns, including from key ally the US, Mr Netanyahu signalled on Saturday night that the expected push had not been abandoned, adding that “at the beginning of the week, I will convene the cabinet to approve the operational plans for action in Rafah, including the evacuation of the civilian population from there”.

“Only a combination of military pressure and firm negotiations will lead to the release of our hostages, the elimination of Hamas and the achievement of all the war's goals,” he added.