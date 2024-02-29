Scores killed waiting for aid as Israeli troops open fire, says Gaza Health Ministry

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At least 104 people were killed when Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinians waiting for aid lorries in Gaza city on Thursday, the enclave's health ministry said.

Israel claimed the deaths were caused by a crush of civilians trying to reach the convoy.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said 760 people were injured in the shooting.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted footage on social media platform X, claiming Palestinian crowds “surrounded the trucks and as a result, dozens were killed and injured from pushing, trampling and being run over by the trucks”.

#عاجل مشاهد جوية نظهر مجريات الحملة لادخال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى شمال قطاع غزة وتوثق كيف قام حشود فلسطيني باعتراض الشاحنات ونهبها مما سبب في مقتل العشرات نتيجة الازدحام الشديد والدهس pic.twitter.com/ugB5ZCHm8n — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 29, 2024

The Israeli army said the “incident is under review”.

The US also said it was looking into what it described as a “serious incident.”

“We mourn the loss of innocent life and recognise the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

“This underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including through a potential temporary ceasefire,” the spokesperson added.

An Israeli source told Reuters that troops opened fire at “several people” among a crowd that surrounded the aid convoy in the Gaza Strip after feeling “under threat”.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported at least 20 people were killed and dozens injured by Israeli gunfire while waiting for aid in northern Gaza.

Aid groups say it has become nearly impossible to deliver humanitarian assistance in most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, continuing hostilities and the breakdown of public order, with crowds of desperate people overwhelming convoys.

Israeli forces fired machineguns at thousands of people in Gaza city, Jabilia and Beit Hanon while they waited for lorries carrying humanitarian aid, Wafa said.

Many of the injured were sent to Al Shifa Hospital for treatment. It is already overloaded with patients.

The Palestinian presidency has condemned what it said was a “heinous massacre” by Israeli forces against civilians who were waiting for aid lorries.

“The death of this big number of innocent civilians, who put their lives at risk for getting food, is an integral part of a genocide committed by the occupation against our people,” the presidency said.

It called for Israel to brought to justice in the international courts.

Kamel Abu Nahel, who was being treated for a gunshot wound at Al Shifa Hospital, said he and others went to the distribution point in the middle of the night because they heard there would be a delivery of food.

“We've been eating animal feed for two months,” he said.

He said Israeli troops opened fire on the crowd, causing it to scatter, with some people hiding under cars. After the bullets stopped, many went back to the convoy and the soldiers started shooting again.

He was shot in the leg and fell to the ground, then a lorry ran over his leg as it sped off, he said.

Injured people wait inside Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Thursday. AP

Medics arriving at the scene on Thursday found “dozens or hundreds” lying on the ground, according to Fares Afana, the head of the ambulance service at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

He said there were not enough ambulances to collect the dead and wounded and some were being brought to hospitals in carts pulled by donkeys.

Gaza city and the surrounding area in the enclave's north were the first targets of Israel’s air, sea and ground offensive, launched in response to Hamas’s attack on October 7.

The area has suffered widespread devastation and has been largely isolated during the conflict. Lorries carrying food reached northern Gaza this week, the first major aid delivery to the area in a month, officials said on Wednesday.

Despite the dire humanitarian conditions, far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Israel should be preventing aid from reaching Gaza.

“Today it was proven that the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza is not only madness while our hostages are held in the strip … but also endangers IDF soldiers,” Mr Ben-Gvir said.

The incident is “another clear reason why we must stop transferring this aid”, he wrote on X.

The UN says a quarter of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians face starvation. About 80 per cent have fled their homes.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said he was “appalled” at reports of the latest incident.

“Even after close to five months of brutal hostilities, Gaza has still the ability to shock us,” Mr Griffiths wrote on X.

“Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed,” he said.