WrestleMania 41: Our five most anticipated matches and predictions on who will win

WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be one for the ages. The event is known for its dream matches and career-defining moments. This year it features CM Punk’s long-awaited shot at the main event spotlight, as well as John Cena’s potential record-breaking 17th title win before his retirement, announced for the end of the year. The two-day <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/11/wwe-wrestlemania-moments-memorable/" target="_blank">WrestleMania </a>event, on April 19 and 20 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, will be live-streamed on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/netflix/" target="_blank">Netflix </a>for the first time. Fans can expect big-name returns, rising stars proving themselves and real-life tensions spilling into the ring. Here's a look at five of the most anticipated matches and who we predict will walk out victorious. It’s a moment that CM Punk has waited his entire career for. In a triple-threat match, he’ll take on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania on night one. This has the makings of a classic with the apparent real-life animosity between Punk and Rollins adding to the drama, while Rollins and Reigns – who were members of The Shield together before becoming rivals – have plenty of history that will also make things interesting. <b>Prediction:</b> CM Punk wins his first WrestleMania main event. Call it a dream match or a long-awaited showdown: two <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/wwe/" target="_blank">WWE </a>poster boys from different eras are finally facing off. Fans have waited years to see <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/07/07/john-cena-retirement-wwe/" target="_blank">John Cena</a> turn heel after a long run as a beloved face, and his shocking villainous shift at Elimination Chamber stunned fans around the world. Cody Rhodes has surged in popularity since his WWE return, while Cena remains a legend with 16 championship reigns, currently tying for the record with Ric Flair. <b>Prediction:</b> John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Champion for a record-breaking 17th time. What once felt like a boring match-up has gained momentum with tensions rising between the two female wrestlers. Tiffany Stratton, in her first reign as WWE women’s champion, will defend her title against 14-time champion Charlotte Flair. A series of promos hyping up their WrestleMania showdown has featured some harsh jabs (such as mention of Flair’s third divorce), making it seem personal. <b>Prediction:</b> While Stratton has been a worthy champion and a breath of fresh air in the women’s division, WrestleMania has always been where Flair shines brightest. Expect her to win her 15th title. Gunther has dominated as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but Jey Uso – this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble winner – is chasing his first world championship title. What initially seemed like a one-sided match-up has become anything but, as the build up to WrestleMania has shown Uso might be more ready than anyone expected. However, Gunther's long-reigning championship defence has also proven that he won't be easily defeated. <b>Prediction</b>: Gunther continues his streak as he retains the World Heavyweight championship, with perhaps some outside interference. As Women’s World Champion, Iyo Sky doesn’t exactly feel respected. In a triple-threat title defence against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, she seems like the odd one out. Despite being the champion, Sky – known for her high-flying unpredictability – enters as the underdog against Belair’s raw athleticism and Ripley’s brute toughness. <b>Prediction:</b> Iyo Sky retains her title against her two toughest challengers. Although she may be smaller, she looks set to come out on top.