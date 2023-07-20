US warns of Russian false flags in Ukrainian port cities to justify Black Sea attacks

The US on Thursday accused Russia of staging false flag operations around besieged Ukrainian ports to justify attacks in the Black Sea.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington had downgraded and declassified information about a Russian-released video of “the detection and detonation of what they claimed was a Ukrainian sea mine”.

US President Joe Biden's administration believes Moscow has also laid several sea mines around Ukrainian port cities for use in future “false flag” attacks.

“We believe that this is rather a co-ordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea, and then blame them on Ukraine in what we would consider … a false flag operation,” Mr Kirby told reporters.

He added that Washington believes Russian forces may “expand their targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea”.

The claims come as the Kremlin bombards Ukrainian port cities such as Odesa and tension escalates in the Black Sea.

Russia on Monday withdrew from a deal that had allowed the safe passage of about 33 million tonnes of food from Ukraine through the Black Sea, about half of it to developing countries.

Following its departure from the deal, Moscow said that any ships travelling to Ukraine's Black Sea ports will be suspected of carrying military cargo.

The warning comes after Kyiv said it was setting up a temporary shipping route to try to continue exporting grain.

Mr Kirby had harsh words for Moscow, blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the grain crisis the war in Ukraine has sparked.

“That suspension is going to exacerbate global hunger … Russia has now spent three straight nights striking and bombing Ukrainian ports cities, destroying agricultural infrastructure, and quite frankly, tens of thousands, some 60,000 tonnes of grain,” he added.

The announcement comes alongside new US designations of more than 120 Russian companies, as well as several from Kyrgyzstan, over alleged contributions to the war in Ukraine.