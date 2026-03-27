Which flights are suspended or delayed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports?

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Several flights to and from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport were disrupted on Friday morning after a powerful storm swept across the UAE, as wider regional tensions continue to impact aviation.

Heavy traffic on the two main roads leading to Dubai International Airport was reported after an overnight downpour left roads waterlogged. More rain is expected later on Friday, although the National Centre of Meteorology said the overnight downpour was the “final wave” of the weather front that has gripped the Emirates for most of the week.

Dubai Airports advised travellers to allow extra time when travelling to Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central.

Many departures from Dubai International Airport were delayed on Friday morning, also disrupting schedules for later in the day.

Delayed Emirates departures included EK127 to Vienna, EK723 to Addis Ababa, EK059 to Hamburg, EK157 to Stockholm, EK703 to Mauritius, EK506 to Mumbai, EK380 to Hong Kong, EK261 to Sao Paulo, EK654 to Colombo, EK392 to Ho Chi Minh City, EK396 to Phuket and EK775 to Durban.

Emirates arrivals that were delayed include EK613 from Islamabad, EK527 from Hyderabad, EK637 from Peshawar, EK625 from Lahore, EK820 from Riyadh, EK511 from New Delhi, EK531 from Kochi, EK601 from Karachi, EK583 from Dhaka and EK806 from Jeddah.

At Zayed International Airport, several Etihad departures were cancelled on Friday morning, including EY007 to Boston and EY246 to Ahmedabad.

Cancelled Air Arabia Abu Dhabi departures include 3L267 to Salalah, 3L020 and 3L022 to Kuwait, 3L714 to Tbilisi, 3L015 and 3L017 to Bahrain, 3L781 to Almaty, 3L730 to Baku, 3L441 to Yerevan and 3L452 to Beirut.

Scheduled Air India Express departures that were cancelled include IX640 to Tiruchirappalli, IX716 to Kannur, IX542 to Trivandrum, IX418 to Kochi, IX348 to Calicut and IX268 to Mumbai.

UAE airlines have resumed some flights after regional conflict disrupted airspace corridors. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Regional tensions also continue to shape travel even as US President Donald Trump gave Iran another 10 days to negotiate before he targets its energy plants. The new deadline is Monday, April 6.

The UAE on Thursday intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 11 drones launched from Iran, the Defence Ministry said. Since the start of Iran's attacks, the UAE air defence systems have intercepted 372 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,826 drones.

Emirates airline said previously that it was operating a reduced flight schedule and urged travellers to check their flight status, even after they check in. The airline is offering customers who booked to travel between February 28 and April 15 the option to rebook on alternate flights until May 31 or request a full refund for free.

For Etihad, tickets issued for travel between February 28 and April 15 can be refunded or rebooked free of charge on alternate flights until May 15.