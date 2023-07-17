Russia pulls out of Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine

Russia announced on Monday it has withdrawn from the grain deal that allows food to be exported from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

The deal brokered by the UN and Turkey expired on Monday with Moscow unwilling to renew it for another 60 days.

Wheat prices rose 3.4 per cent on a benchmark US index as global food security was thrown into uncertainty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would return to the pact when its demands on exporting its own produce are met.

"The Black Sea agreements ceased to be valid today," Mr Peskov said.

"Unfortunately, the part of these Black Sea agreements concerning Russia has not been implemented so far, so its effect is terminated."

The deal had been credited with easing the global food crisis unleashed by the war between Russia and Ukraine, two of the world's top agricultural producers.

It gave safe passage to ships sailing through the Black Sea on condition that Russia and Ukraine could both inspect their cargo.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spurned the UN's appeals to prolong the deal. AFP

Opening sea ports such as Odesa allowed Ukraine to export a greater volume of grain than on complicated road and rail routes.

The World Food Programme last week described the deal as a lifeline that had helped food prices drop by 23 per cent from their peak in the war's early stages.

But Russia says assurances by the UN that it would be able to sell its own goods have not been fulfilled. It blames sanctions that western governments maintain do not apply to food.

Another Russian complaint was that some of the grain went to rich countries, although the WFP says Afghanistan, Yemen and other countries in need also benefited.

Ukraine is one of the world's most fertile countries and top agricultural exporters. AP

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had lobbied for the deal's renewal but President Vladimir Putin spurned his proposal to ease restrictions on a Russian bank.

Mr Putin's mind was made up before an overnight attack on a Crimean bridge and there was no link to the grain deal decision, Mr Peskov said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned the deal's collapse would bring a threat of famine to Africa.

Wheat and corn were the top exports under the deal. Russia and Ukraine are also major players in the barley, rapeseed, sunflower oil and fertiliser markets.

