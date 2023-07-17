Kerch bridge explosion in Crimea kills two

Two people died in an early morning explosion on a bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland.

The health ministry in Russia's Krasnodar region, which lies at the eastern end of Kerch bridge, said two people were killed and their daughter was injured.

Russia declared an “emergency” following the blast and the Grey Zone Telegram channel, affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group, reported two strikes on the Kerch bridge shortly after 3am.

Video shared by local media on Monday appeared to show a section of road on the bridge had split and was sloping to one side.

The bridge, which spans the Kerch Strait, was damaged in October by a truck bomb and required months of repairs before resuming full service.

It carries both road and rail traffic and is an important supply artery for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The extent of the damage from Monday's blast was not immediately clear, but rail traffic resumed after being halted for about six hours.

The chairman of Crimea’s parliament, Vladimir Kostantinov, blamed the blast on Ukraine’s “terrorist regime.”

Russia's Anti-Terrorist Committee claimed Ukraine attacked the bridge using unmanned drones on the water surface.

Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that Ukrainian "special services" were responsible for the attack, and that it had opened a criminal investigation.

It was not immediately clear what the incident on the bridge would mean for the UN-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's top grain exporters.

The deal is due to expire on Monday, with the last ship to travel under the deal leaving the port of Odesa early on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness and MarineTraffic.com.

Russia indicated last week that it may withdraw at midnight from the agreement that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

“Since the issue of the future of the grain deal is on the agenda today, one can assume that the enemy is capable of using any provocations,” Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Humenyuk said in televised comments.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence department, declined to comment on Monday on the incident but said: “The peninsula is used by the Russians as a large logistical hub for moving forces and assets deep into the territory of Ukraine.

Photo showing damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. AP

"Of course, any logistical problems are additional complications for the occupiers.”

George Barros, an analyst at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, said if the bridge was seriously damaged it would significantly impact Russian supply lines.

"Russia will only have one ground supply line - the coastal highway on the Sea of Azov - to sustain (or evacuate) its tens of thousands of troops in occupied Kherson & Crimea if [Ukraine] manages to degrade/destroy the bridge," Mr Barros said on Twitter.

This is a developing story …