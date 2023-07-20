UN head slams Russia for attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea ports

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned Russian attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports, saying they are having repercussions far beyond Ukraine.

“We are already seeing the negative effect on global wheat and corn prices which hurts everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the global south,” the UN chief said following news of the attacks.

He said the attacks contradict Moscow’s commitments under their agreement with the world body, which specifically stipulates that Russia should enable the unhindered export of food, sunflower oil and fertilisers from Ukrainian-controlled Black Sea ports.

Mr Guterres also warned that the destruction of civilian infrastructure “may constitute” a breach of international humanitarian law.

Russia unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles against Ukraine's southern cities, including the vital port city of Odesa, for a third consecutive night on Thursday. The relentless strikes have caused significant damage, particularly to the country's crucial grain export infrastructure.

Moscow labelled the port attacks as retaliation for Ukraine’s strike on Russia's bridge to the annexed Crimean peninsula on Monday.

“All of this is taking us further away from our efforts to reopen these lines and to get everything that we need out to market which is Ukrainian and Russian food and fertilise,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The attacks come days after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey, which allowed the secure shipment of Ukrainian grain over the past year.

The 15 members of the Security Council are expected to meet on Friday to discuss the “humanitarian consequences of Russia’s interruption of the Black Sea grain initiative”.